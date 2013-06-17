LONDON, June 17 Emerging stocks posted modest
gains on Monday, although weakness returned in Turkey as weekend
unrest dented hopes for a moderation in clashes between the
government and protesters.
Investors were preoccupied by the prospects for an end to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's liquidity largesse, but hopeful for
soothing words from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke after the central
bank's monthly meeting on Wednesday.
The MSCI emerging stocks index rose 0.25 percent
after Friday's bounce failed to stop a fifth straight
week of losses.
Russian equities led gainers, up 1.3 percent, while
the rouble rallied 0.7 percent to the month's highs.
The rand rose 0.3 percent.
"Some of the more stressed currencies, such as Russia and
South Africa, are seeing disproportionate gains as markets have
possibly taken profit on long dollar positions," said Manik
Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS in London.
Turkish stocks fell 1.5 percent after Sunday saw
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan rally hundreds of thousands of
supporters in Istanbul, while tear gas was fired on protestors
nearby. Trade unions have called a general strike for Monday.
Five-year Turkish credit default swaps,
which fell sharply at the end of last week, saw some action,
with the cost of insuring the debt against default increasing by
three basis points to 156 bps, according to Markit.
The Turkish central bank will hold a monetary policy meeting
on Tuesday, but Governor Erdem Basci has already taken some of
the heat out of that, saying that he sees no current need to
raise the upper band of its rate corridor.
Goldman Sachs analysts expect all rates to remain on hold.
"The accompanying statement is likely to strike a balanced
tone, placing strong emphasis on the heightened uncertainty and
lira volatility," they said in a note.
The resignation of Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas at the
weekend sparked only passing pressure on the crown,
down 0.1 percent.
Equity market reaction was restrained, and Czech CDS
dropped four basis points, according to Markit.
Necas was forced to quit on Sunday after prosecutors charged the
head of his office with bribing members of parliament and
ordering intelligence agents to spy on people.