By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 Emerging markets lost more
ground on Friday, with stocks set for their biggest weekly loss
in just over a year and central banks from Korea to Russia
wading in to stem currency falls against a resurgent dollar.
The MSCI index for emerging market stocks fell a
further 0.5 percent after the previous session's 4 percent drop,
the biggest daily loss since September 2011 as the U.S. Federal
Reserve outlined plans to wind down its $85 billion-a-month
asset-buying programme and Chinese data confirmed a sharp
slowdown in the world's second biggest economy.
The index has fallen more than 5 percent this week and
year-to-date losses now amount to around 15 percent but faces
more challenges as U.S. Treasury yields stay just off two-year
highs.
Chinese stocks fell 0.5 percent to levels last seen
in December 2012 as a money market squeeze that has taken
overnight rates to multi-year highs abated only slightly on
Friday. Authorities have steered clear of supplying much cash to
banks, indicating they have no plans to loosen policy.
"Markets are reacting not so much to Fed tapering as to
China tapering," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets
analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
"What we are seeing in China is a combination of tight
monetary policy and weak numbers."
"As it looks now it looks as if it will get worse for
emerging markets before it gets better," he added.
Many big Asian bourses such as Seoul and Jakarta lost more
than 1 percent. Some others such as South Africa and Russia did
not add to the previous session's heavy losses but stayed close
to multi-month lows .
Action on currency markets was dominated by central banks
which have stepped in to smooth the wild swings against the
dollar. While the greenback is on track for its best weekly rise
in a year, emerging currencies are plumbing multi-year lows, hit
by the exodus from stock and bond markets.
The rupee approached new record lows of around 60 per dollar
with the Reserve Bank of India expected to intervene again.
Asian currencies including the won, ringgit and Philippine peso
headed for their biggest weekly losses in years and many central
banks were spotted in the markets.
In emerging Europe Turkey opened a dollar-selling auction,
helping lift the lira off record lows while Russia has
also been intervening as the rouble has closed in on the
boundary of its dollar-euro basket.
"Central banks are taking this seriously and will continue
to intervene as reserve levels are high," said Sebastian Barbe,
head of emerging currency research at Credit Agricole in Paris.
"They want to avoid a situation where investors expect
currencies to slide further and increase outflows. In some
countries such as Brazil and India they want to avoid imported
inflation," he added.
Outflows have already been severe, with EPFR Global data
showing $2.7 billion have fled emerging debt funds in the past
week, and $7 billion has leaked out since May 23. Emerging
equity funds lost $3.5 billion in the past week, EPFR said.
On emerging bonds, yields on sovereign dollar debt were
stable after a 30 bps widening on Thursday, while
domestic currency debt yields are at their highest since Jan.
2012 on JP Morgan's benchmark indexes.
Turkish benchmark yields rose further to fresh 11-month
highs, having risen more than 1 percentage point this week but
South African bonds stabilised after their biggest daily
sell-off in 10 years.
Debt insurance costs stabilised after spiking to multi-year
highs on Thursday but five-year credit default swaps for the
State Bank of India, used by investors as an proxy indicator for
sovereign risk, rose 18 bps to nine-month highs as rupee
weakness triggered a warning from Moody's.