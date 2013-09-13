LONDON, Sept 13 The Russian rouble firmed
marginally on Friday towards seven-week highs as the central
bank surprised by keeping interest rates on hold but a rise in
the dollar and U.S. yields hit most other emerging assets.
Emerging currencies and the main equity index slipped but
were on track for weekly gains with the share index set for its
biggest weekly rise since mid-July.
In Russia, the central bank held its main interest rate
steady for the 12th month in a row but cut a secondary rate on
overnight loans, surprising many who had thought that a
government decision to freeze utility prices in 2014 gave room
for a rate cut.
The rouble inched higher after trading 0.3 percent
lower before the meeting, but stayed off Thursday's seven-week
highs.
"Notwithstanding weak GDP growth, consumer inflation at 6.5
percent remains above the Bank's 5.0-6.0 percent target, and
this would have been a key consideration in the decision to
refrain from reducing headline rates," Tradition Economics said.
Russian stocks fell 1 percent as Brent crude tumbled
to $111 a barrel, over $5 off recent highs.
Elsewhere, currencies and stocks mostly weakened as market
jitters grew before next week's Federal Reserve meeting when the
U.S. central bank could announce it is scaling back its stimulus
programme. That could reduce capital flows to emerging markets,
although a gradual withdrawal has been largely priced in.
A series of relatively robust economic data from some
emerging markets had also shored up sentiment in recent sessions
towards the sector, along with hopes that a U.S. recovery would
give a boost to developing countries as well.
Emerging equities have risen more than 3 percent
this week, and were on course for their second straight week of
gains, but the index was down 0.5 percent on the day with the
mood dampened by a rise in the dollar and a 4 basis-point rise
in the 10-year U.S. yield.
Chinese shares fell 0.7 percent but were on track
for their best week since February.
The Polish zloty firmed 0.2 percent to the euro
before inflation data that could further confirm the tentative
economic recovery. A higher-than-expected reading would fuel
speculation of a rate hike from current levels of 2.5 percent.
"Economic conditions have improved considerably, there is
definitely an economic recovery on the way. Markets are
expecting rate hikes on the far horizon - in the second half of
2014. If CPI comes on the upside, those expectations could be
brought forward," said Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen.
ASIAN CURRENCIES DIP
Earlier in the day, Asian currencies fell though they are on
track for healthy weekly gains.
Indonesia's rupiah was in focus, falling despite a surprise
interest rate hike on Thursday. The currency has lost
around 15 percent of its value against the dollar this year.
Continued rupiah weakness again forced the central bank to
intervene while one-month non-deliverable rupiah forwards
slid 1.5 percent to 11,295 to the dollar.
The Indian rupee, which has been at the forefront of
the recent selloff in emerging currencies along with the rupiah,
opened lower but was up more than 2 percent against the dollar
this week. Short positions in the Indian currency are at
four-month lows, a Reuters poll showed.
(For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2013, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2013, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2013, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)