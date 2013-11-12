LONDON Nov 12 Emerging equities slipped for the ninth straight session on Tuesday, despite a 1 percent gain in Chinese stocks, as a buoyant dollar kept emerging market currencies on the back foot.

MSCI's emerging equity index fell 0.2 percent, touching near six-week lows, while reform hopes for the world's No. 2 economy lifted Chinese stocks on thin volumes as leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rebounded from end-August lows.

China's leaders approved an agenda for the next decade after a four-day closed-doors meeting, with early details suggesting that markets would be allowed to play a major role in the next reform phase.

"For emerging markets the underlying issue in China is the need to rebalance the economy towards greater household consumption," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"If the plenum sets in train a series of reforms in that direction, the outlook for China will be sustainable 6-7 percent growth a year as opposed to 8-10 percent investment-led growth, which is unsustainable... That's what needs to happen."

Emerging markets are bracing for a fall in current abundant liquidity conditions when the U.S. Federal Reserve starts winding down its $85 billion-a-month stimulus.

"At the moment the Fed is really the only game in town and on that front emerging markets are going to be seeing more turbulence," Shearing said.

As the dollar headed towards a two-month peak against a basket of major currencies, Indonesia's central bank surprised with a 25 basis-point rate rise to support the rupiah, Asia's worst-performing currency this year.

It has raised interest rates 125 bps to 7.50 percent this year, but the rupiah has still lost 17 percent.

Indonesia is one of a group of countries that have been savaged by markets this year due to their large current account deficits, with India and Turkey joining them.

The Indian rupee lost almost 1 percent to new two-month lows and headed for its fifth straight day in the red.

The Turkish lira fell 0.6 percent to new two-month lows, losing ground for the 15th day in a row, while against a euro-dollar basket, it is heading for 2.40, having fallen from 2.05 at the start of the year.

"The central bank will need to raise the defenses again by tightening or will simply have to let the lira take the strain," Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said.

In central Europe, data continued to show a disinflation trend, with Hungarian inflation near 40-year lows.

The forint fell 0.3 percent to six-week lows after data showed October inflation at 0.9 percent, far below September's 1.4 percent and the lowest since 1974. The data follows on weak inflation readings in neighbouring countries.

"The data support further policy easing and another 20 bps rate cut later this month," BNP Paribas analysts told clients.

Ash of Standard Bank said the big danger for emerging markets now was a currency collapse in one of the vulnerable markets or a default by a credit such as Ukraine whose condition is looking increasingly precarious.

Ukrainian 5-year credit default swaps rose further to 1015 bps, up from 1004 on Monday while one-year CDS closed on Monday at 1,246 bps, the inverted CDS curve clearly signalling investors fears of imminent default.

"The latest bout of EM selling comes as a couple of mid-size credits are struggling a bit - notably Ukraine and Venezuela," he said. "If a credit like Ukraine "rolls" the EM selloff might evolve to an entirely different level."

