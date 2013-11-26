LONDON Nov 26 South African stocks fell more than 1 percent and bonds rose after disappointing third-quarter growth data, while broader emerging markets also slipped, unable to sustain gains fuelled by the breakthrough deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

In Hungary, investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a central bank meeting that is expected to deliver a rate cut and as jitters grew about an upcoming court ruling on foreign currency mortgages.

South Africa's economy grew just 0.7 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, slowing sharply after a revised 3.2 percent expansion in the second quarter as manufacturing shrank after weeks of strikes in the car sector..

The data reinforced the slowing growth momentum across emerging markets.

South African stocks fell 1.3 percent to six-week lows while government bonds firmed and the rand slipped 0.2 percent against the dollar

"The broad (slower) growth pattern remains intact. We continue to forecast growth of just 1.8 percent for 2013 as a whole," Barclays analysts said. Africa's biggest economy grew 2.5 percent last year.

Broader emerging equities dipped 0.2 percent, after Monday's spike on news of a deal between Iran and world powers that reduced political risks and raised the prospect of cheaper energy prices.

The gains fizzled out amid concern over slowing economic growth and the potential impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to start unwinding its stimulus. Oil prices also steadied after Monday's fall.

"The mood is fairly muted, we saw a bit of rebound following the deal with Iran and now things are settling down a bit," said William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics.

"Plus one of the main drivers of emerging markets is the prospect of (Fed) tapering and we have not heard much on that front in recent days."

Turkish and Indian stocks, which had led emerging equity gains on Monday on hopes of lower oil prices, fell back, with shares in Mumbai down almost 1 percent while stocks in Istanbul slipped 0.3 percent.

FORINT FLAT

In Hungary, the forint was flat against the euro ahead of a meeting by the central bank, which is expected to slash rates by 20 basis points to a record low 3.2 percent to support economic recovery. Many analysts predict another such rate cut next month.

"Given the ECB rate cut and low inflation they may feel they can lower rates a bit further while maintaining the attractiveness of Hungarian assets," Jackson said.

Investors were also weighing the impact of an announcement by Hungary's top court on Monday that it would rule on whether banks or borrowers should bear exchange rate losses on the $17 billion of foreign currency loans held by Hungarian households.

The cost of insuring exposure to Hungary rose 4 basis points to 273 bps, according to Markit.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks, which lost more than 1 billion euros as a result of a 2011 scheme to ease the debt repayment burden for households, fear they may be hit again by any new government action.

Russian share markets, which were hard hit on Monday by the drop in the oil price, extended losses, falling 0.75 percent while the rouble declined 0.2 percent to a near 2-1/2 month low against the dollar.

Earlier in Asia, the Thai baht, hit by political turbulence, was lifted off 11-week lows by central bank intervention. But heavy foreign capital outflows are keeping pressure on the currency.

The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it meets on Wednesday

