LONDON Nov 26 South African stocks fell more
than 1 percent and bonds rose after disappointing third-quarter
growth data, while broader emerging markets also slipped, unable
to sustain gains fuelled by the breakthrough deal on Iran's
nuclear programme.
In Hungary, investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of a
central bank meeting that is expected to deliver a rate cut and
as jitters grew about an upcoming court ruling on foreign
currency mortgages.
South Africa's economy grew just 0.7 percent in the third
quarter from the previous three months, slowing sharply after a
revised 3.2 percent expansion in the second quarter as
manufacturing shrank after weeks of strikes in the car
sector..
The data reinforced the slowing growth momentum across
emerging markets.
South African stocks fell 1.3 percent to six-week lows while
government bonds firmed and the rand slipped 0.2 percent against
the dollar
"The broad (slower) growth pattern remains intact. We
continue to forecast growth of just 1.8 percent for 2013 as a
whole," Barclays analysts said. Africa's biggest economy grew
2.5 percent last year.
Broader emerging equities dipped 0.2 percent,
after Monday's spike on news of a deal between Iran and world
powers that reduced political risks and raised the prospect of
cheaper energy prices.
The gains fizzled out amid concern over slowing economic
growth and the potential impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
plans to start unwinding its stimulus. Oil prices also steadied
after Monday's fall.
"The mood is fairly muted, we saw a bit of rebound following
the deal with Iran and now things are settling down a bit," said
William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics.
"Plus one of the main drivers of emerging markets is the
prospect of (Fed) tapering and we have not heard much on that
front in recent days."
Turkish and Indian stocks, which had led emerging equity
gains on Monday on hopes of lower oil prices, fell back, with
shares in Mumbai down almost 1 percent while stocks in
Istanbul slipped 0.3 percent.
FORINT FLAT
In Hungary, the forint was flat against the euro
ahead of a meeting by the central bank, which is expected to
slash rates by 20 basis points to a record low 3.2 percent to
support economic recovery. Many analysts predict another such
rate cut next month.
"Given the ECB rate cut and low inflation they may feel they
can lower rates a bit further while maintaining the
attractiveness of Hungarian assets," Jackson said.
Investors were also weighing the impact of an announcement
by Hungary's top court on Monday that it would rule on whether
banks or borrowers should bear exchange rate losses on the $17
billion of foreign currency loans held by Hungarian households.
The cost of insuring exposure to Hungary rose 4 basis points
to 273 bps, according to Markit.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks, which lost more than 1
billion euros as a result of a 2011 scheme to ease the debt
repayment burden for households, fear they may be hit again by
any new government action.
Russian share markets, which were hard hit on Monday by the
drop in the oil price, extended losses, falling 0.75 percent
while the rouble declined 0.2 percent to a near
2-1/2 month low against the dollar.
Earlier in Asia, the Thai baht, hit by political turbulence,
was lifted off 11-week lows by central bank intervention. But
heavy foreign capital outflows are keeping pressure on the
currency.
The central bank is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged when it meets on Wednesday
(Reporting by Shadi Bushra and Sujata Rao; Editing by Susan
Fenton)