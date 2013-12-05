LONDON Dec 5 Emerging stocks hit three-week
lows and currencies fell on stronger U.S. economic data as
markets await a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday,
while Ukrainian bond prices stayed near record lows as political
unrest continued.
The main emerging equities index settled around
995 after falling on Wednesday's report showing
stronger-than-expected private sector hiring in the United
States.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it would slow its stimulus
programme when certain economic measures meet its targets,
including the unemployment rate, which has fuelled investment in
emerging markets.
The Indonesian rupiah, seen as particularly
vulnerable to Fed tapering, earlier slid to its weakest point
since March 2009, while the South African rand, another
of the so-called "fragile five" currencies, fell 1.5 percent to
a 4-1/2 year low beyond 10.50.
The United States will release its third-quarter GDP data on
Thursday, although analysts say the ECB's meeting before then
will have more of an impact on emerging markets.
"U.S. GDP figures always look in the rear window," said Thu
Lan Nguyen, an emerging markets strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
"It's broadly a waiting game until we get the ECB decision,"
she said, while adding that she was expecting no major change
from the meeting.
Ukraine's outlook remained gloomy, as the largest political
protests in nearly a decade show no sign of easing. However,
the main stock index halted a nine-day decline, ticking up 0.5
percent.
Amid the political turmoil, triggered when the government
rejected a landmark trade deal with the European Union last
month, investors are worried that Ukraine's dwindling currency
reserves will eventually make it hard for the country to repay
its dollar debts.
The state and companies already face a struggle to repay $7
billion of debt maturing next year, while doubts are growing as
to how long the central bank's meagre reserves can stave off a
currency collapse.
The price of Ukraine's 2020 dollar bond was
at 83.75, matching Tuesday's nearly two-year low. The dollar
bond due 2023 was at an all-time low of 81.86.
The Ukrainian hryvnia reached new four-year lows of 8.26 per
dollar before retracing losses to reach 8.20. The central
bank offered to sell dollars at 8.1501 per dollar on Wednesday.
"It's a deteriorating economic and fiscal situation. They
have quite high financing needs and they would not be able to
finance themselves in the market right now. They have to look
for some financial support, from the West or from Russia,"
Nguyen said.
"If the government is unable to ask for financial support
from either party, there is a slight risk of default."
India bucked the trend among emerging economies, with the
rupee and the benchmark index reaching
five-week highs after state elections showed improving prospects
for the party of Narendra Modi, seen as a business-friendly
candidate for prime minister in next year's national elections.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged out by 1 basis point
to 359 bps over U.S. Treasuries. West African borrower
Gabon said it expected to issue $750 million in a new bond
following an exchange offer with its existing bond due 2017.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)