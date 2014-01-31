By Sujata Rao
LONDON Jan 31 Fresh waves of turbulence
engulfed emerging markets on Friday, with a renewed slide in the
Russian rouble and a sharp rise in bond yields across the board
despite policymakers' efforts to staunch the bleeding.
Signs grew that stress is increasingly spreading to central
European countries such as Poland and Hungary, which fared
relatively well in the first sell-off phase earlier this month.
Poland delayed publication of its monthly debt supply plan
until next week due to market turbulence and an overhaul of its
pension scheme, a day after Hungary was forced to cut a T-bill
action because of a 67 bps jump in yields.
"We are in a negative feedback loop of weak currencies,
higher interest rates, weak growth and capital outflows. This
feedback loop needs to play out and that means at the end of the
day EM assets need to become much cheaper," said David Hauner,
head of EEMEA fixed income strategy and economics at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"Only then will people come back to buy," he added.
Hungary's central bank was the latest to wade in with
assurances that it would act to soothe markets if needed, adding
to earlier verbal intervention from India and Russia, as well as
big rate rises in Turkey and South Africa.
But the Hungarian forint fell 1.5 percent to the euro
, hitting two-year lows, while bond yields jumped 20
basis points across the curve.
"Fears are growing that if the central bank cannot stop the
forint's fall in any other way, this will lead to an interest
rate hike in the end," a bond trader in Budapest said.
In neighbouring Poland, 10-year bond yields rose 10 basis
points to a 4-1/2 month high after the government
delayed its debt supply plan and the zloty lost 0.5 percent.
The spotlight remains on the rouble. A rally that started
late on Thursday proved short-lived, taking the Russian currency
down more than 1 percent, back towards five-year lows against
the dollar.
Analysts said the central bank's plans for "unlimited
interventions" should the rouble stray outside a target band,
had squeezed out short rouble positions on Thursday but the
broad trend for flight was very much intact.
The lira and the rand fell almost 1 percent
and South African domestic bond yields hit the highest since
mid-2011, as markets priced in more rate rises in coming months.
In equity markets, MSCI's main emerging markets index traded
just off 4-1/2 month lows and are on track for their
biggest monthly loss since mid-2012.
Domestic emerging bond yields have risen around 40 basis
points since the start of January and sovereign dollar bond
yields have jumped about 50 bps this month on JPMorgan indices.
Pressure is mounting on other emerging central banks to
defend their currencies, with Mexico likely to warn later on
Friday that it is ready to raise interest rates if needed. The
peso is trading just off 18-month lows.
CHINA, FED, CENTRAL BANKS
BofA/ML's Hauner said the moves were being exacerbated by
thinner liquidity, caused by the lunar New Year holidays across
much of Asia including China where weaker-than-expected growth
data was at least partly behind the latest sell-off of emerging
market assets.
That added to jitters regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which confirmed on Wednesday it would shave another $10 billion
from its monthly money printing.
"What's driving this is the fear of a Chinese slowdown and
what I want to see is some kind of policy action from the
People's bank of China (PBOC)," said Lars Christensen, chief
emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank.
India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan has slammed
what he called a breakdown in global monetary coordination,
saying developed countries could not "wash their hands" of the
turmoil caused in emerging economies by their actions.
Christensen said that in the absence of PBOC input, emerging
central bank action, interventions or policy tightening, was
unlikely to be effective.
"Russia has indicated they will defend the rouble vigorously
(but) my fear is a repeat of 2008 when they spent $200 billion
to defend an artifical rouble peg," he said.
Russian 5- and 10-year bond yields rose to 16-month highs,
pricing in the likelihood of an interest rate rise in February.
Russian weakness is partly behind the 2.5 percent tumble in
the Ukrainian hryvnia, analysts said, referring to the
currency's biggest one-day loss since 2009.
But respite from the Fed or China is unlikely, analysts say,
noting China wants to engineer a slowdown in its economy while
the United States has flagged its plans well in advance.
Hauner expect more pain ahead for emerging markets.
"What's going on now is not the fault of the Fed," he said.
"The turmoil is down to China but also the fact that EM
currencies and interest rates were misaligned," he said.
"We are now around fair value but as history shows us, any
selloff in these has a tendency to overshoot."
