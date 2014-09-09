LONDON, Sept 9 Emerging stocks hit one-week lows on Tuesday and most currencies fell versus the robust dollar as investors re-assessed the likely timing of a U.S. interest rate hike, but a delay in EU sanctions fuelled a rebound in Russian assets.

Emerging market assets have been supported by cheap cash from the developed world's central banks and tend to react sharply to any hints that those banks could move towards tightening ultra-loose monetary policy.

Research from the San Francisco Fed published on Monday showed that the Fed could raise U.S. interest rates sooner than the market is currently pricing in, and that investors also expect a lower trajectory for rates than the Fed does.

A broad index of emerging market shares fell 0.4 percent , while currencies such as the South African rand and Turkish lira dropped by around 0.7 percent. Asian currencies, considered relatively more resilient, also fell earlier in the day, with the Singapore dollar hitting five-month lows.

"The lira and rand are under particular depreciation pressure. It will be increasingly difficult for Turkey and South Africa to finance their current account deficits when the Fed normalises policy," said Thu Lan Nguyen, an emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Underscoring these worries, South African data showed the second-quarter current account deficit had widened to 6.2 percent of GDP compared with 4.5 percent in the first quarter and well above the 5.4 percent expected by analysts.

An auction of South African government bonds saw average yields rise more than 10 basis points from the previous sale.

Russian assets, however, bucked the generally weaker trend after the European Union delayed implementing new sanctions because some governments wanted more discussion about how to suspend the sanctions if a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine holds.

Moscow's dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.3 percent, while the rouble-based MICEX traded 0.5 percent higher. The rouble slipped slightly against the dollar but stayed off record lows hit recently.

But in central Europe, where economies are closely linked to Russia, stocks and currencies were lower, responding to dollar strength and higher yields on developed market bonds.

Expectations that local central banks would cut interest rates further have weighed on currencies such as the zloty while fuelling a rally on domestic bond markets.

Polish and Hungarian stocks shed 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, while the yield on Poland's 10-year government bond rose more than 10 bps off the record lows hit on Monday.

The zloty and the forint fell around 0.4 percent, with the latter touching a one-month low to the euro.

"Although the EU delayed its latest sanctions, markets in (central Europe) are under pressure on the back of speculation that the region's banks will ease monetary policy in line with the European Central Bank," Nguyen at Commerzbank said, referring to the ECB's decision last week to cut interest rates.

In Asia, China's main share index ended flat, cutting short a six-day winning streak, on expectations that data this week will add to worries over the economy.

In bond news, the emirate of Sharjah set initial price guidance for its debut, benchmark-sized sovereign sukuk issue, which could price on Wednesday. Bahrain meanwhile is marketing a 30-year bond, also for Wednesday.

Later in the day, investors' attention will turn to Brazil, where shares and the real fell 2.4 percent and 1 percent respectively due to the potential impact of a scandal involving politicians connected to the country's main presidential contenders ahead of the October elections.

