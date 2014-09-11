LONDON, Sept 11 Emerging stocks eased slightly to touch new three-week lows on Thursday and most currencies steadied from large losses earlier in the week but the prospect of new EU sanctions kept Russian markets under pressure.

The dollar traded just off 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies and U.S. 10-year yields stood just off one-month peaks, following robust gains fuelled by a San Francisco Fed research paper that showed markets could be underestimating the magnitude and speed of U.S. rate rises next year.

The prospect of more gains in the greenback has put emerging markets on the back foot, with MSCI's equity benchmark down 3 percent from three-year highs hit last week. The index fell 0.3 percent, down for the sixth straight day.

On currency markets, most Asian currencies inched higher after Chinese data showing cooling inflation suggested scope for more stimulus.

"We have seen a little bit of pressure on emerging markets in recent days basically on the back of U.S. numbers and (the possibility) of Fed tightening. That has been a mover but it is easing a bit," said Lars Christensen, chief emerging markets analyst at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.

One-month implied volatility, a gauge of expected swings derived from options prices, has spiked this week on a range of emerging currencies but their vols eased back on Thursday. Turkish vols, for instance, traded at 9.8 after hitting 10.5 on Wednesday while rupee and rand vols also fell from multi-week highs .

Christensen was relatively sanguine on the prospect of U.S. rate rises and the fallout on emerging markets, adding: "I think the Fed will land this without too much havoc in terms of risk appetite."

Others, however, saw the respite as only temporary.

"We believe that this is the beginning of a long-anticipated weakening trend in EM FX in response to expectations of tightening U.S. monetary policy," analysts at SEB said in a note.

In emerging Europe, the Turkish lira inched 0.2 percent higher after hitting 5-1/2 month lows against the dollar on Wednesday when data showed the economy had failed to grow in the second quarter.

Central Bank governor Erdem Basci said he expected growth to pick up by year end and pledged to keep monetary policy tight until he saw a fall in inflation.

In Russia, shares gave up early gains as markets waited for a meeting of European Union envoys. The EU has now twice delayed a decision on whether to implement new sanctions on Moscow.

Russian oil and gas shares inched 0.2 percent higher, shrugging off a report that the United States and EU could stop billions of dollars in oil exploration in Russia by companies such as BP and ExxonMobil.

The rouble slipped 0.36 percent to the dollar as markets looked ahead to the central bank meeting on Friday. Rates are seen staying on hold though rising inflation as a result of Russia's food import restrictions could prompt the bank into a small rate rise.

"For the last couple of weeks, basically for the first time in a year we have seen some de-escalation of the Russia/Ukraine crisis so that's positive," Christen said.

But he added that he had serious concerns about the Russian economy, making the central bank meeting particularly important.

"The policy response to this crisis from the Russian government has been quite terrible ... Russia's counter-sanctions hit the Russian economy harder than it hits everything else."

In central Europe, currencies inched higher against the euro while local bond yields resumed their fall, with Polish 10-year yields back under 3 percent after rising to one-week highs on Wednesday and Hungarian yields down 10 bps.

Elsewhere, the Serbian dinar was unchanged just off two year-lows against the euro ahead of a central bank meeting that is expected to keep interest rates steady at 8.50 percent.

Indonesia kept interest rates on hold at 7.5 percent while Philippines, as expected, raised rates by a quarter point. Later in the day, analysts expect Peru and Chile to cut interest rates to support slowing economies.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)