LONDON, Sept 12 Emerging stocks headed for their seventh straight day of losses on Friday to trade at a one-month low as expectations of a more hawkish Fed weakened emerging assets across the board.

The MSCI emerging equities index was trading 0.15 percent down on the day and now stands 3 percent off the three-year highs reached a week earlier. The index was set for its biggest weekly loss since mid-March.

The U.S. Federal Reserve meets next week to discuss monetary policy and investors are watching closely for signals of when rates will start rising. But the dollar has risen to 14-month highs after a paper from the San Francisco Fed that indicated markets were being too sanguine in pricing U.S. rate rises.

"There is a bit of apprehension before the U.S. Fed meeting next week and treasury yields have been edging higher. But after the big moves we saw earlier this week, we may see investors squaring positions ahead of the weekend, triggering some retracement," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging market strategy at Societe Generale.

Russia's rouble fell to a new record low against the dollar after the European Union ramped up sanctions in retaliation for Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis, with the United States expected to follow.

Russia's central bank meets to decide on rates later in the day and rouble weakness is prompting speculation of hikes. The rouble has fallen 12 percent this year which, along with the Kremlin's food import restrictions, is raising inflation.

"The rouble is clearly under pressure and they will be tempted to tighten policy some time in near future," Anne said.

However, Russian stocks seesawed, swinging from sharp early losses into mildly positive territory.

Meanwhile, data from Boston-based fund tracker EPFR Global indicated that many investors continue to position for emerging markets to resume their upwards trajectory.

Emerging equity funds saw inflows of $3.41 billion during the week ended Sept. 10, with those specialising in Asia reporting the largest inflows, Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

However, earnings from London-based emerging markets specialist fund manager Ashmore released on Thursday showed falling profits and fund outflows which the management blamed on market turbulence.

Ghana sold a $1 billion Eurobond on Thursday at a coupon rate of 8.125 percent, lower than analysts had expected. The bond was oversubscribed with orders of up to $3 billion, said Finance Minister Seth Terkper, who was in New York for the bond roadshow.

In Turkey, seen as vulnerable to capital moving out of emerging markets, the lira fell 0.17 percent against the dollar, though the stock market rose 0.2 percent.

Finance minister Mehmet Simsek said the latest data suggests Turkey's economy could grow 3-4 percent this year, falling short of a government target.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)