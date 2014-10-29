LONDON Oct 29 Emerging stocks rose to three-week highs on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in China and expectations of a dovish U.S. Fed stance though the positive mood did not touch Russia where the rouble hit another record low.

The Zambian kwacha was the other loser of the day, falling more than 2 percent after the death of President Michael Sata though it later pared losses on hopes that elections would bring in a more investor-friendly leader.

The day's main event is the Federal Reserve meeting that should see the bank end its bond-buying programme although markets appear convinced it will also signal interest rate rises are a long way off. That, along with robust U.S. earnings, are keeping emerging markets sentiment relatively positive.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares closed 1.5 percent higher while most Asian indexes including India, South Korea and Taiwan jumped between 0.6 to 1.8 percent.

Russian rouble-denominated shares rose to two-week highs though currency weakness weighed on the dollar-denominated local index, keeping it flat.

The rouble continued to shrug off central bank interventions, slumping 0.7 percent versus the dollar, with some analysts attributing the relentless weakening to expectations that a currency free-float may be announced at this Friday's central bank meeting.

Forwards markets are pricing the rouble to trade some 4-5 percent weaker to the dollar in six months time.

Others reckon the bank will favour aggressive rate rises.

"In terms of a free float ... I think they will prefer to do it at a time when depreciation pressure is not so intense. If they do it now it risks fanning more depreciation," Barclays Capital strategist Koon Chow said.

"Too fast a depreciation is associated with banking system instability and will encourage people to flee the banking system," Chow said, predicting a 50 basis point hike on Friday, followed by more tightening in coming months.

Citi analyst Luis Costa suggested a strong above-consensus rate hike of well over 50-75 bps could stabilise the market, by bringing foreigners back to local bonds, though he was sceptical of political backing for an aggressive hiking cycle.

"My reaction function is: consensus hikes = sell rouble, sell (bonds). No hike = brace for a deep selloff in Russian assets. Aggressive hike, more than 100 bps = dollar-rouble retracement," Costa advised clients in a note.

The Turkish and South African currencies inched to seven-week highs .

The kwacha traded 0.6 percent down after opening 2 percent weaker on news of the president's death. Zambia's 10-year eurobond fell half a point but outperformed the bonds of oil exporters Angola and Gabon.

Analysts noted that Sata who often censured foreign mining companies could be replaced by a more reformist leader.

"President Sata has been a divisive figure for Zambia on the economic front, espousing increasingly authoritarian and ad hoc policy measures against the crucial mining sector in recent years, which has hampered investment," South African consultancy ETM said.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Louise Ireland)