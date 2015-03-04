By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, March 4
LONDON, March 4 Emerging stocks were on track
for their fourth successive session in the red on Wednesday,
shrugging off a record high in Indian shares after a surprise
rate cut, while many emerging currencies also registered losses.
India's central bank cut its key repo rate by 25 basis
points, citing easing inflation and weakness in parts of the
economy. The surprise move lifted shares, sent bonds to
20-month highs and the rupee to a one-month peak - though
gains were later pared.
MSCI's overall emerging share index lost 0.55
percent to hit a 10-day low, with stocks markets in Turkey,
South Africa and Greece also trading down.
"Developed markets have had a pretty strong run but despite
that emerging markets -- particular on the FX side -- are
trading pretty poorly, there is no other way of putting it,"
said UBS strategist Manik Narain.
"The concern we have is in some of these markets the
weakness in currencies begins to affect other asset classes."
In South Africa, the rand traded within sight of a
three-week low against the dollar as Deputy Central Bank
Governor Francois Groepe said economic growth continued to
disappoint.
In Turkey, the lira hit a record low of 2.5450 against the
greenback, weighed down by concerns about Ankara's pressure on
the central bank and a stronger dollar.
In Russia, dollar- and rouble-denominated shares fell
following threats by western leaders to inflict more pain on
Moscow if there were further violations of the Ukraine ceasefire
deal, while data showed the country's service sector contracted
at its fastest pace in six years.
Yet the rouble traded 0.2 percent higher against the dollar
, finding some support from oil hovering above the
$60 per barrel mark despite trading a touch lower.
"We have been surprised by the strength of the rouble," said
Narain. "It has been more resilient than expected over the last
month."
Elsewhere in eastern Europe, the Polish zloty eased against
the euro ahead of a central bank decision later in the
morning, widely expected to bring a cut of 25 basis points to
counter a long decline in consumer prices.
The Hungarian forint also weakened to a two-week low against
the euro, with markets expecting a rate cut from
Budapest when policy makers meet on March 24.
Brazilian central bank policy makers are due to publish
their interest rate decision at 2200 GMT. Markets expect a 50
bps rise in benchmark interest rates.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)