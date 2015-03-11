By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 11 The Turkish lira rose off
record lows on Wednesday, helped by better-than-expected current
account data though the dollar's strength continued to exert
heavy pressure on currencies across emerging markets.
The sell-off that took emerging currencies to multi-year or
even record lows has forced many central banks to act, with
Singapore suspected to have intervened to lift its dollar while
state-run Chinese banks were believed to have sold dollars to
steady the yuan.
Turkey's central bank has adjusted reserve requirements and
cut rates on hard currency deposits but the lira has been hit by
President Tayyip Erdogan's demands for lower interest rates.
Many hope Erdogan will prove more conciliatory when he meets the
central bank governor later on Wednesday.
The lira rose 0.6 percent against the dollar and the
South African rand which traded at the lowest since 2001 on
Tuesday also rebounded 0.8 percent.
The forint and zloty rose 0.5 and 0.3 percent respectively
against the euro , clawing back some of the
previous session's steep losses.
"Today's bounce merely pares the losses posted yesterday. We
saw extreme moves and today is a pullback," said TD Securities
strategist Cristian Maggio, though he cautioned the bounce was
likely temporary.
"We have revised forecasts for emerging currencies several
times but it is a moving target," he said. "This is an issue of
strong dollar and we seem to be in one of those secular dollar
strengthening periods."
The lira was also helped by data that showed the current
account deficit 40 percent below year-ago levels which Standard
Bank analyst Tim Ash said showed that lira weakness was a
reflection of "market unease over attacks on the central bank by
President Erdogan and his supporters above all else."
Earlier, the Indonesian rupiah plumbed new 17-year lows and
other Asian currencies also touched multi-year troughs. The Thai
baht fell 0.6 percent after the central bank unexpectedly cut
interest rates.
Maggio said however some central banks would have to tighten
policy to backstop currencies.
"Lira and rand are particularly exposed, and I think Turkey
may have to consider hiking rates by end-year," he added.
Emerging equities fell 0.3 percent to fresh two-month lows
with oil's fall to $57 a barrel exerting pressure on
Gulf markets and Russian dollar-denominated stocks. The
rouble fell 1 percent to two-week lows.
Emerging bond spreads widened 10 basis points to 409 on the
EMBI Global index, while Ukrainian spreads narrowed 50
bps before an International Monetary Fund meeting that should
approve a loan package.
