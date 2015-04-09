* Rouble hits new high for 2015 on Ukraine hopes
* Emerging and Asian shares reach six-month records
* Mainland demand lifts Hong Kong shares to seven-year peak
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, April 9 The rouble surged on Thursday to
new 2015 highs on abiding hopes it would rally further as
concern over the Ukraine crisis eased.
The currency rose more than 2 percent
against the dollar and euro, its fourth consecutive day of
gains. Oil recouped 2 percent of Wednesday's 6-percent slump.
"The rouble seems to have decoupled completely from oil
prices which is something that normally doesn't last for long,"
Danske's chief emerging market analyst, Lars Christensen, said.
"We would expect to see the rally start to fade relatively
soon but it seems sentiment is quite strong. The explanation is
probably flow-driven rather than driven by underlying
fundamentals, though oil prices have stabilised a little bit."
Emerging equities also rallied, with the MSCI emerging
stocks index rising 0.7 percent to touch new six-month
highs as investors put aside worries that plans by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to raise rates would undermine emerging assets.
Asian stocks were also stronger, extending
the previous day's gains to rise 0.7 percent
Hong Kong shares surged 2.7 percent, touching a
seven-year peak, fuelled by money inflows from mainland Chinese
investors buying cheaper shares after a 60-percent rally in
Shanghai in the past five months. The Shanghai Composite Index
was 1 percent weaker on Thursday, however.
Mumbai shares were 0.3 percent higher while the
rupee was flat against the dollar after Moody's revised
India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable",
citing a healthy economic growth outlook.
Ukraine sovereign dollar bonds rose up to 1.75 cents in
price after a creditor group said it was working on a proposal
that would allow Ukraine to resolve its debt problems without
cutting the bonds' principal.
Turkey's lira inched higher against the dollar one
day after the government mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
and HSBC for a dollar-denominated eurobond issue maturing in
2026 for which bankers said initial price guidance was 265 basis
points over U.S. Treasuries.
