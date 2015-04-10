* Tepid Chinese data prompts speculation of more stimulus
* Russia's rouble extends week-long rally
* Optimism on Europe recovery lifts stocks in east of region
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, April 10 Emerging equities were headed
for a second consecutive weekly gain on Friday on a perception
that the United States will not see higher interest rates until
late in the year, bolstering the appeal of non-dollar assets.
The MSCI emerging equities index was 0.4 percent
higher, following strong trading in Asia that propelled the Asia
excluding Japan index 0.6 percent higher.
Tepid Chinese inflation data prompted speculation of more
monetary stimulus to prop up slowing economic growth, driving
Shanghai shares nearly 2 percent higher to a seven-year
high.
But analysts attributed much of the strength to a view
spreading among investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not
start raising interest rates until later in the year than
originally expected. Higher U.S. rates and a strong dollar
diminish the appeal of emerging assets.
"People think U.S. rates will not be hiked until September
and it seems the markets are moving in that direction. We could
have a couple of months of relative emerging market strength but
I assume U.S. rate hike speculation will take hold again in May
or June," said Per Hammarlund, Chief Emerging Markets Strategist
at SEB.
Elsewhere, Russia's rouble extended a week-long
rally, rising 1.6 percent against the dollar to a four-month
high as fears of a prolonged financial crisis eased against a
backdrop of a more stable oil market.
Turkey's lira fell 0.3 percent against the dollar
following current account data showing a wider than expected
deficit for February.
Optimism surrounding Europe's prospects for economic
recovery helped lift stocks in Prague, Warsaw and
Budapest by around 0.4 percent.
Fund flow data cited by bankers showed the market optimism
is becoming entrenched, with emerging market-themed funds
attracting more new money from investors.
Data from EPFR showed emerging credit funds gained 0.2
percent of their assets under management in the week to April 8
while local currency bonds added 0.14 percent of their assets.
Emerging equity funds saw a small decline in funds, losing
0.15 percent of assets over the week.
"Weaker than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls and mixed
overall U.S. data led to lower U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker
U.S. dollar, helping attract flows into emerging markets,"
Standard Bank analysts said in a note.
