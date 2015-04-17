By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, April 17
LONDON, April 17 The prospect of deeper interest
rate cuts took Russia's rouble more than 2 percent lower on
Friday, knocking it off 4-1/2-month highs against the dollar,
while Russian equity markets also slipped.
The rouble touched a low of 51.2 per dollar after
central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said late on Thursday
the currency had found its equilibrium and its appreciation
provided a basis for further rate cuts.
After slumping to around 80 per dollar in late 2014, the
rouble has rallied as the oil market shows signs of having
bottomed out and fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian
separatists and Ukrainian government forces has eased.
"The rouble has appreciated so much recently that from the
point of view of the central bank and government it makes sense
to try and cap it so as not to erode too much the
competitiveness gains they got from the depreciation," said
Sebastien Barbe, head of emerging market strategy at Credit
Agricole in Paris.
After markets close on Friday, Standard & Poor's and Fitch
are due to publish ratings for Russia. Downgrades are seen as
unlikely because of the more stable economic conditions seen in
recent months.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks fell 1.5 percent
and the rouble index also slipped as oil prices came down from
2015 highs, but they are up some 16 percent this month. The
likelihood of rate cuts may boost local bonds though, with
10-year yields touching a new 4-1/2 month low around 10.3
percent.
Broader emerging market stocks also paused in a rally that
earlier took the MSCI emerging markets index to a new
seven-month high.
Though the benchmark gave up earlier gains to fall 0.2
percent, it was still headed for a third consecutive weekly gain
after lackluster economic data in the United States persuaded
more investors a rate hike from the Federal Reserve is less
imminent than once thought.
The Asia Pacific ex-Japan index eased 0.2
percent but stayed near seven-year highs after a 2.3 percent
gain for Shanghai shares.
In emerging Europe, Turkish stocks rose 0.8 percent
while the lira fell 0.3 percent approaching the record
lows hit earlier this week on back of pre-election tensions.
Hungary's forint remained under pressure near a three-week
low against the euro after the European Union
suspended a development fund payment over concerns about how
Budapest allocated the money. Hungarian stocks also slipped, led
by a 0.75 percent loss for its biggest bank, OTP.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)