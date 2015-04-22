By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, April 22 Emerging stocks resumed their
climb on Wednesday and inched towards recent seven-month highs,
buoyed by a 2.5 percent surge on the Shanghai market and a
growing consensus that interest rate rises in the United States
are still months away.
The MSCI emerging stocks index was 0.5 percent
higher, following a 0.4 percent gain on the Asia Pacific
excluding Japan benchmark.
The gains came after Chinese stocks climbed to fresh
seven-year highs, spurred by a commentary in state media saying
the equities bull market "has just begun" and that there was no
bubble.
"The China story is going to continue. The conditions on the
ground for this government-sponsored rally are still there and
there's no reason to think anything's going to change now," said
Ilan Solot, emerging market currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman.
"But there's still a question over when the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise rates ... There's a risk the markets are
underestimating the Fed's resolve. If the dollar gets traction
again, that's when you're going to see this enthusiasm for
emerging markets start to wane."
Elsewhere, the rouble rose 0.5 percent against the
dollar, with analysts blaming sales of foreign currency by
exporters and despite oil price weakening following the end of a
month-long military campaign by a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
Policymakers have talked down the rouble in recent days,
with the central bank's first deputy governor commenting that
the strengthening of the currency "has finished". Earlier in the
week the central bank raised the rate at which it lends foreign
currency to banks.
Turkey's lira was 0.15 percent weaker against the dollar
ahead of a central bank meeting that analysts expect to
conclude with no changes to monetary policy.
In Central Europe, the Polish zloty paused in its
recent rally and declined 0.3 percent against the euro after
reaching a 3-1/2 year high on Tuesday. Hungary's forint
dropped 0.5 percent in the wake of a 15 basis point
rate cut earlier in the week.
The dollar was unchanged against the real as
Brazilians prepared to return to work after a national holiday.
After markets close, Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
is due to release audited fourth quarter financial
statements following months of delays in the wake of a
corruption scandal.
