LONDON May 14 Russia's rouble fell 1.5 percent
on Thursday after the central bank intervened to knock it off 5
1/2-month highs, as other emerging market currencies held on to
the previous day's gains against a weaker dollar.
Disappointing U.S. data reinforced expectations of U.S.
interest rates would not rise soon, leading most emerging market
currencies to rally on Wednesday. The dollar's fall to
three-month lows overshadowed a renewed rise in German
bond yields, despite a knock-on effect on Treasuries.
On Thursday, currencies mostly extended their gains as the
dollar fell another 0.3 percent. The Turkish lira reached a
one-month high and Asian currencies also gained.
"This is a story of dollar weakness more than emerging
market currency strength," said William Jackson at Capital
Economics.
However, the rouble fell after rising above 50 per dollar
, prompting the central bank to announce it was buying
$100 million to $200 million a day to replenish its reserves.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks fell 2.5 percent for their
biggest loss in almost four weeks.
"It is clear to us that this decision is motivated by a
desire to stabilize the rouble exchange rate at around 50 per
dollar," Alfa Bank analyst Nataliya Orlova told clients, adding
she saw the policy as negative.
"Even if the interventions are small, we believe that the
central bank decision calls into question the inflation-
targeting strategy."
Central European currencies were mainly flat against the
euro , pressured by higher German yields.
Polish and Hungarian yields rose 5-10 basis points while Czech
10-year yields surged to new five-month highs.
Recent economic data across the region has been fairly
strong, with Hungary and Romania both posting above-forecast
numbers on Wednesday. Czech inflation released this week was
also higher than expected.
Stocks across the region weakened, led by a 0.5 percent loss
in Warsaw where gas firm PGNiG lost 5 percent
after filing for arbitration in a price dispute with Russia's
Gazprom.
MSCI's emerging index slipped after adding 0.4 percent in
the previous session.
(Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Larry
King)