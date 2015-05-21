LONDON May 21 Emerging stocks fell for the fourth straight session on Thursday after China posted weaker-than-expected data, though losses were less pronounced and some currencies strengthened as the dollar snapped its three-day winning streak.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares fell 0.2 percent while Asia ex-Japan stocks traded flat after data showed Chinese factory activity contracted for the third straight month in May, chilling hopes for a swift economic recovery in the second quarter.

Stock markets across Central Europe were dragged down by bank shares and growing expectations that Poland's presidential elections on Sunday may herald a political shift.

However, in China belief that Beijing will have to roll out more aggressive stimulus measures helped take the main index to a seven-year closing high.

Many currencies coasted higher against the dollar after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policy makers believed a June rate hike would be premature, though they also expected the economy to pick up after a soft first quarter.

"Interest rates might rise quite quickly next year, perhaps more than markets expect, and that may take a toll on emerging market currencies and equities," said William Jackson at Capital Economics.

The Turkish lira gained 0.5 percent against the dollar to its strongest level in six weeks as the central bank, under heavy political pressure to keep interest rates low, asserted that its future decisions would be conditional on the inflation outlook.

The Israeli shekel rose 0.3 percent, as did the South African rand before a central bank meeting where policymakers were expected to keep the benchmark repo rate at 5.75 percent.

The Russian rouble chalked up losses against the dollar for the third day, sliding 0.3 percent and bouncing around the key 50 per dollar level after the central bank indicated it could change the volume of its currency market interventions.

The central bank started intervening last week, buying $100 million to $200 million daily to replenish its gold and forex reserves, though analysts say it aims to prevent the rouble from firming too fast.

Dollar-denominated Russian stocks rose 0.9 percent.

