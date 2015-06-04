LONDON, June 4 Rising German and U.S. bond yields knocked emerging assets hard on Thursday, with stocks down almost 1 percent while currencies, from the Indonesian rupiah to the Russian rouble, hit multi-month or multi-year lows.

A six-week-long bond market selloff is rumbling on, with German and U.S. 10-year yields at their highest since October. The former is almost a percentage point higher than in mid-April . Japanese yields surged to six-month highs.

The volatility is taking a toll on other markets. MSCI's emerging equity index slipped to two-month lows, now standing 8 percent below end-April levels.

That was despite gains in China, where stocks continued their wild ride, ending 0.7 percent higher after falling 5 percent at one point during the session .

"There are very few places in emerging markets that are completely shielded from this global dynamic. So far people seem less panicked on EM bond positions but if the Treasury and Bund move doesn't settle down soon, that will change," said Manik Narain, a strategist at UBS.

Emerging dollar bonds have outperformed Treasuries with yield spreads at a two-week low, having fallen 12 basis points this week.

But stocks in India and South Africa fell almost 1 percent while Turkish and Russian markets declined around 1.5 percent

. Taiwanese markets lost more than 2 percent.

On Asian currencies, the rupiah fell to 17-year lows against the dollar while the Korean won posted the biggest daily loss in a week.

In emerging Europe, the Russian rouble fell 1.5 percent to seven-week lows, hurt also by central bank comments hinting at more dollar purchases to rebuild reserves and by a new outbreak of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The Turkish lira fell half a percent, touching two-week lows and also pressured by upcoming elections.

Narain said investors who had hedged emerging local debt positions by selling the euro were being hurt by its rise against the greenback. "If EM bonds sell off and the euro rallies, you get hurt on both fronts, on the underlying bond position and the hedge," he said.

In central Europe, the zloty fell half a percent to three-month lows versus the euro and regional bond markets tracked the Bund moves, with Polish 10-year yields at six-month highs.

Romania and Hungary are holding debt auctions in what will be a key test of risk appetite.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)