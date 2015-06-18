LONDON, June 18 Emerging market stocks rose for a second day on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve tempered expectations for the pace of interest rate rises, while some eastern European assets came under more pressure due to the Greek crisis.

The MSCI emerging markets stock index gained 0.7 percent after Fed policymakers cut growth forecasts and indicated interest rates could rise more slowly than markets had expected, with the dollar edging down to a fresh four-week low.

MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares, excluding Japan, rose 0.4 percent with China shares down as much as 4.1 percent after a wave of 11 initial public offerings drained liquidity from the market.

Meanwhile, some central and southeastern European assets felt the heat from Greece drifting closer to default. Euro zone finance ministers were due to meet later in the day, though expectations were low that a deal could be struck.

With closer financial and trade links to Greece than others, the region has seen bonds, stocks and currencies suffer in recent weeks as investors shudder at the prospect Athens could introduce capital controls and face a bank run.

"The biggest challenge for neighbouring CEE periphery countries remains the state of Greek banks," said Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging research at Commerzbank.

Greek stocks dropped to fresh three-year lows, while stocks in Poland, emerging eastern Europe's biggest economy and most liquid market, fell 0.5 percent, hitting a 13-week low and turning negative for the year.

The zloty weakened by 0.3 percent against the euro while in the Czech Republic the crown eased 0.1 percent and stocks fell 1.6 percent, hitting a 19-week low .

Assets in Poland have also been under pressure from changes in the government after Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz reshuffled her cabinet earlier in the week in a bid to regain voters' trust and avoid defeat in a parliamentary election due later this year.

In Russia, dollar-denominated stocks jumped 1.9 percent and the rouble strengthened 0.6 percent against the greenback to trade at 53.28, helped by rising oil prices .

Earlier in the day, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted by RIA news agency as saying he saw the rouble heading towards around 50 per dollar by year-end

In Turkey, the lira fell 0.26 percent against the dollar. Shares rose more than 1 percent, hitting their highest in almost two weeks, though still down 4.8 percent since the start of the year, after a June 7 election failed to return a majority for incumbent President Tayyip Erdogan.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said it expected uncertainty to persist in Turkey over the next few months and could consider a downgrade if lira volatility, consumer confidence and inflation were to hit fiscal performance and debt metrics.

In Indonesia, the central bank kept interest rates unchanged as expected, saying the key benchmark rate at 7.50 percent was still consistent with efforts to contain inflation and make the current account deficit healthier.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)