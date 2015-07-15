By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 15
LONDON, July 15 The Czech crown hit new 20-month
highs on Wednesday, heading to test the official 27-per-euro
exchange rate threshold, while other emerging markets from
Chinese shares to the Russian rouble were broadly weaker.
With Greece's parliament set to vote on austerity measures
required to secure bailout funds, a fresh slide in Chinese
equities and an upcoming testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve chair
Janet Yellen, sentiment was subdued.
Shanghai and Shenzhen shares fell around 3 percent, losing
ground for the second straight day, despite better-than-expected
7 percent growth in the second quarter .
Broader emerging shares lost 0.2 percent.
Emerging European stocks and currencies were mostly weaker,
with the exception of Czech assets where stocks rose 0.4 percent
to one-month highs and the crown traded at 27.06 per euro,
close to where the central bank would be expected to defend the
cap at 27.
Crown gains are seen driven by its safer status relative to
neighbours, improving balance of payments and economic recovery
after first-quarter growth exceeded forecasts.
"The key question is now whether the central bank will start
intervening...Unlike the Swiss they have managed to have that
ceiling without actually having to act to maintain it," said
William Jackson, economist at Capital Economics.
"The concern will be if the exchange rate does come under
large pressure and if they accumulate large reserves they would
be under pressure to remove the exchange rate ceiling, much like
the Swiss had to do earlier in the year," he added.
Polish stocks underperformed on fear that plans to
convert Swiss franc mortgages into zloty would hit bank profits,
with Fitch putting losses at $2.5 billion.
Warsaw's bank index has lost about 16 percent since
mid-May when it started looking likely that politicians would
force a Hungarian-style mortgage swap.
The Warsaw market is down 2.5 percent this year, in contrast
with 33 percent gains in Budapest and a 4-6 percent rise in
Bucharest and Prague .
The Romanian leu fell 0.4 percent on political
risks after Prime Minister Victor Ponta was charged with forgery
.
The rouble and Russian stocks fell around 0.5 percent
on expectations that Iran's new-found rapproachment with
the West would lower oil prices. Oil has fallen 8 percent since
end-June as it became evident a deal would be reached with Iran.
Meanwhile the easing of Greece-related risks has re-opened
debt markets for emerging borrowers. Kazakhstan's $4 billion
bond generated a $9 billion book though it paid a new issue
premium of 45 basis points. South Africa's Naspers sold the
first dollar corporate bond in the region since May and Zambia
starts a roadshow for an expected $2 billion deal.
