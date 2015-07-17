LONDON, July 17 Emerging market shares were poised to end the week in the black after hitting a one-week high on Friday, lifted by a 4 percent rise in China and the Greek bailout deal that also boosted Eastern European currencies.

The broader MSCI emerging market stock index rose 0.3 percent on the day and looked to snap a two-week losing streak after China mainland stocks overcame a mid-week slump to end higher, following intensifying intervention from brokerages, mutual funds and market regulators.

Sentiment also got a boost from Greece looking to secure its bailout, with German lawmakers expected to give Berlin a clear green light to start negotiations on a third bailout programme for Athens on Friday.

This in turn helped central and eastern European currencies extend recent gains with the Polish zloty up 0.3 percent against the euro after hitting an eight-week high. But recent rises might not necessarily continue, said Dominic Bunning, Senior FX Strategist at HSBC.

"In the short term, the seeming Greek resolution is probably providing a little bit of positivity for European currencies, particularly against the euro," said Bunning, adding the focus would soon be back on domestic issues within the countries.

"The medium-term picture of the zloty is cautious - policy remains very dovish for the foreseeable future, on top of that you have increased political risk going into October with the elections, and that risk premium is not really priced in."

Hungary's forint almost matched the zloty's gains on the day and Romania's leu also strengthened with all three currencies looking to chalk up gains for the second straight week .

Meanwhile, South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira gained ground against the dollar despite the greenback being set for its biggest weekly rise since May.

The rand strengthened 0.4 percent while the lira added 0.3 percent - both on track for their second week of gains.

"In these environments, when markets feel like the external picture has turned calmer ,they look to go into some of those high yielding currencies," Bunning added.

In Russia, the rouble traded a touch stronger against the dollar supported by forex sales by exporters ahead of end-of-month taxes, while dollar-denominated shares lost 0.5 percent.

Markets in Turkey, the Gulf and many parts of Asia are closed due to the Eid holiday.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)