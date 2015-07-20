By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, July 20 Emerging market stocks fell on
Monday with some currencies weakening, weighed down by solid
U.S. data fueling a dollar rise and expectations for a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike in the months to come.
MSCI's broadest index of stocks across emerging markets
slipped 0.6 percent with bourses in Turkey
and India chalking up losses though shares in mainland
China ended the session as much as 0.9 percent higher after the
country's securities regulator reaffirmed its support for the
market .
Some major emerging currencies also suffered after the
dollar hit a three-month high on Monday after data on
Friday showed U.S. consumer prices rose for a fifth straight
month in June as well as a solid housing market.
The Turkish lira slipped more than 1 percent against
the dollar to trade at its lowest level in 11 days, while South
Africa's rand almost matched that fall.
"Turkish lira and South African rand are the weakest links
so far," said Rabobank's Piotr Matys. "(The rand is) suffering
mainly from the sharp fall in gold prices to the lowest level in
five years amid growing market expectations that the Fed may
raise interest rates as soon as in September."
Analysts also pointed to the upcoming central bank meetings,
with Hungarian policy makers meeting on Tuesday while South
African and Turkey are scheduled to publish their decisions on
Thursday.
Currencies across central and eastern Europe traded flat to
weaker against the euro, with the Polish zloty and the
Hungarian forint weakening by 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile stock markets across the region painted a mixed
picture, with Polish stocks down 0.5 percent while
shares in Romania gained 0.8 percent - their seventh
straight session of gains.
In Croatia, the kuna extended Friday's losses,
weakening 0.1 percent with stocks down 0.3 percent
after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign credit
outlook to 'negative' from 'stable', citing weak growth
prospects and rising public-sector indebtedness.
In Russia, the rouble shrugged off the stronger greenback,
nudging up 0.2 percent, propped up by stable oil prices and
forex sales for tax payments supporting the currency
