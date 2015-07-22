LONDON, July 22 Emerging market shares waned to a nine-day low on Wednesday following falls on Wall Street and in China, while many currencies also weakened, led by South Africa's rand and the Turkish lira.

MSCI's broadest emerging market index slipped 0.7 percent after results from bellwethers Apple, IBM and United Technologies dragged down markets in the U.S. and around the globe, with some stocks in China also closing lower .

Meanwhile currencies lost ground, with only a few reaping the benefits from the dollar index suffering its biggest one-day drop so far this month on Tuesday.

In Asia, the Malaysian ringgit and South Korea's won strengthened, but Indonesia's rupiah edged lower, heading towards a 17-year low.

South Africa's rand slipped 0.3 percent ahead of Thursday's interest rate decision after data showed inflation had not risen as quickly as expected.

"The rand has reacted badly to the inflation data, which came in below expectations as it reduces the odds of a rate hike," said Cristian Maggio, a strategist at TD Securities.

Analysts had been almost evenly split on whether South Africa - caught between the prospect of rising inflation and sickly growth - would keep interest rates steady at 5.75 percent or raise them by 25 basis points.

"The balance of expectations has shifted to neutral after the data, causing the currency to sell off," Maggio added.

In Turkey, where an interest rate decision is also due on Thursday, the lira fell 0.5 percent against the dollar. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 7.5 percent.

Currencies across central European economies were mixed against the euro, with the Czech crown rising a notch towards the central bank's cap.

The central bank said late on Monday that it had sold crowns on Friday to ease appreciation pressures, its first intervention since late 2013, when it launched its weak-crown regime.

Meanwhile, oil prices falling by more than 1 percent knocked Russian assets lower. The rouble eased 0.3 percent against the dollar and dollar-denominated shares fell more than 1 percent.

Lower crude prices also added to the squeeze for bourses across the Gulf, with stocks in Qatar down 0.8 percent while in Kuwait shares lost 0.4 percent.

On bond markets, Ukraine's dollar debt prices rose by up to 1.3 cent after the government raised $205 million in a one-year local dollar issue at 8.79 percent on Tuesday. It must pay $120 million in coupons at the end of this week and more talks with bondholders are scheduled for Wednesday.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s

For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see )

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)