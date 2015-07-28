By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Emerging stocks languished near
a two-year low on Tuesday after Chinese shares took another
beating while currencies, mired around multi-year lows, were
pulled in different directions by the rising dollar and falling
oil prices.
MSCI's emerging market stock index was flat after
Chinese shares closed down 1.7 percent with Beijing
scrambling again to prop up markets whose wild fluctuations have
heightened fears over China's financial stability.
After a plunge of more than 8 percent in major indexes on
Monday, Chinese regulators said they were prepared to buy
shares, while the central bank injected cash into money markets
and hinted at further monetary easing.
"It shows the limitations to what the authorities can
achieve and raises concern about how they will manage the other
challenges in the economy," UBS strategist Manik Narain said.
"Despite the correction we've seen ... it's still an
expensive market and retail-driven speculation has not been
fully removed from prices yet."
Meanwhile, oil prices fell some 2 percent on
concerns of oversupply, hurting commodity exporters.
In Russia, the hit was compounded by data showing the
economy had contracted by 4.2 percent in June from a year ago,
which sent the rouble crashing through the 60-to-the-dollar
level it last broke on March 20.
Dollar-denominated stocks fell 0.7 percent with both
the rouble and stocks easing for the fifth straight session.
"The theme of weaker growth which is impacting emerging
market stocks and currencies still seems to be one the market is
very concerned about," UBS's Narain said.
Investors' concern pushed the spread of JP Morgan's
benchmark emerging market bond index over safehaven U.S.
Treasuries to its widest in more than four months.
Weaker oil prices also weighed on Gulf stock markets, with
Dubai, Qatar and Abu Dhabi all lower.
The dollar recovering some of Monday's falls and
rising 0.2 percent put pressure on currencies.
Malaysia's ringgit stayed close to 17-year lows
against the greenback while the Thai baht also weakened.
The Turkish lira rose 0.2 percent and shares
gained 0.6 percent, both rising from seven-week lows hit on
Monday after Ankara's dramatic turnaround to join the U.S.-led
coalition against Islamic State and attack Kurdish insurgent
camps in a campaign that could end its peace process.
Turkey is meeting its North Atlantic allies on Tuesday at an
emergency NATO summit, where it sought moral support for its
campaign against militants in Syria and Iraq.
South Africa's rand rose 0.4 percent, bouncing off a
14-year trough hit in the previous session.
Across Central and Eastern Europe, currencies traded chiefly
flat against the euro, though the Polish zloty, the
region's most liquid currency, eased 0.2 percent.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Louise Ireland)