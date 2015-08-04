LONDON Aug 4 Emerging market currencies
strengthened on Monday, getting help from a weaker dollar. A
small bounce in oil prices boosted the Russian rouble.
The rouble rose 1 percent off five-month lows against the
dollar as oil prices rose a similar amount after a 5 percent
drop on Tuesday.
South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both gained around
half a percent as the dollar index weakened 0.2 percent
.
Asian currencies also strengthened, following the Australian
dollar after the central bank left interest rates
unchanged but dropped its usual reference to a further decline
in the currency being necessary..
"In emerging markets broadly, there are bottom-up issues
such as concerns about Chinese growth and the crisis in Russia,
but top-down, the argument is about commodity prices, which are
at multi-year lows - whether oil or copper," said Thomas Harr,
head of research at Danske bank in Copenhagen.
MSCI's broadest emerging market stock index traded
higher while mainland China indexes closed up as much as 3.7
percent after Beijing ramped up its crackdown
on short-selling.
China's regulator introduced rules making it harder for
speculators to profit from hourly price changes and some of the
nation's major brokerages suspended their short-selling
businesses.
The Athens index lost 2.5 percent after diving 16
percent on Monday, when it reopened after being closed for five
weeks. But some non-financial stocks rose in early trade.
Polish, Hungarian and Czech stocks all losing ground after
solid economic data boosted them in the previous session
.
Romanian stocks rose 0.5 percent as investors awaited the
outcome of a central bank meeting that is likely to keep rates
at a record low 1.75 percent. Many expect rates to remain at
that level through the first quarter of 2016.
The Polish central bank finished cutting rates in March and
Hungary ended cuts last month, as expectations grew that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will start to raise rates later this year.
Currencies across the region were little changed against the
euro . The Czech crown reached 27.02 to the
euro, near the central bank's cap on its value of "close to" 27
per euro.
In Serbia, the currency traded unchanged after the central
bank on Monday sold dinars on Monday to curtail its
strengthening.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)