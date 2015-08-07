LONDON Aug 7 Emerging market stocks headed for a third straight week of losses after reaching a two-year low earlier on Friday, although Chinese mainland shares gained on the day and the week. Currencies reached multi-year lows before U.S. jobs data.

MSCI's broadest emerging market index rose 0.2 percent on the day, but looked to slip 1.7 percent on the week. Shares in mainland China ended around 2 percent higher on the day and the week .

Trade was subdued as investors waited for U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day. Economists forecast the jobs numbers rose at a healthy pace in July - a further sign of an improving economy that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.

Many emerging currencies were under pressure, with the Turkish lira, the Russian rouble and the Israeli shekel all in line to chalk up daily and weekly losses against the dollar

.

"Investors are still underestimating the large pressure on emerging markets from the Chinese slowdown and the gradual unwinding of the USD carry trade" Maarten-Jan Bakkum, senior emerging markets strategist at NN Investment Partners, wrote in a note to clients.

"EM currency risk remains high, as real effective exchange rates are still not reflecting the weak EM fundamentals and deteriorating global liquidity environment."

The rouble ignored Friday's higher oil prices and traded near Thursday's 5 1/2-month low, poised for a seventh straight week of losses. The lira - close to the one-week low hit in the previous session - was in the red for the third week. The dollar index has risen 8.5 percent since the start of the year.

In Asia, most currencies weakened. The Malaysian ringgit fell to another 17-year low on Friday, hours before the release of Malaysian foreign-exchange reserves data. A drop in reserves could heighten concern about how much ammunition the central bank has to defend the currency.

The South African rand traded flat against the dollar, unfazed by central bank data showing a dip in net gold and foreign exchange reserves

Currencies across Central and Eastern Europe were mixed. Hungary's forint rose 0.3 percent against the euro. The Romanian leu and the Serb dinar both fell .

In the Czech Republic, data showed the country's euro-denominated foreign currency reserves had risen while dollar reserves had fallen. The crown traded unchanged at 27.02 to the euro, near the central bank's limit on the crown's value of close to 27.

Investors were also waiting to see if ratings agency Moody's would update its assessment of Turkey, which could come after markets in the countries.

For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)