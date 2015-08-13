LONDON Aug 13 Emerging stocks snapped a two-day
losing streak and many currencies strengthened on Thursday after
the decline in the yuan slowed, with Chinese mainland shares
closing higher.
MSCI's broadest emerging market stock index rose
0.7 percent and the Shanghai Composite ended
1.8 percent higher after reassurances from China's central bank,
the People's Bank of China, that there was no basis for further
currency depreciation given strong economic fundamentals.
While the yuan fell for the third straight day against the
dollar, slipping 0.25 percent, the pace of descent was slower,
soothing investors' nerves and providing some support for
emerging currencies.
"The comments from the People's Bank have reinforced the
impression that this was a one-off shift in the mechanism by
which the exchange rate moves rather than an attempt to engineer
a large scale competitive depreciation," Capital Economics
senior emerging markets economist William Jackson said.
"This has reassured the markets a bit, hence we have seen
some currencies come back and some equities come back too,
particularly in Asia."
Malaysia's ringgit strengthened, also boosted by the central
bank indicating no need to peg the currency and easing concerns
over capital controls.
South Korea's won jumped after traders said the foreign
exchange authorities had been in the market to stem the
currency's decline while in the Philippines, the central bank
intervened to smooth out excessive volatility.
Central bank policy makers in both countries kept benchmark
interest rates unchanged at meetings on Thursday.
Russian assets chalked up some of the biggest gains, with
the rouble rising 0.4 percent against the dollar, getting a lift
from Brent crude prices extending Wednesday's rise, while
dollar-denominated stocks rose 0.7 percent.
The Israeli shekel rose 0.3 percent.
Yet in Turkey, the lira slipped 0.3 percent as investors
awaited the outcome of talks between the ruling AK Party and the
main opposition over forming a coalition government, a meeting
that could set the stage for a snap election.
South Africa's rand weakened by 0.1 percent, edging back
towards Wednesday's multi-year low, still suffering from the
volatility in the yuan.
Across central and eastern Europe, currencies were treading
water against the euro though stocks made solid gains, with
indexes in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest up as much as 1 percent,
following major European bourses higher.
In Serbia, the dinar was flat ahead of a central bank
meeting where policy makers are expected to keep the benchmark
interest rate - at 6 percent one of the highest in the region -
untouched for a second month running.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's dollar-denominated debt edged higher as
investors hoped for progress in talks between Kiev and its
creditors, scheduled to continue in San Francisco for a second
day.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Louise
Ireland)