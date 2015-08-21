LONDON Aug 21 Disappointing China factory data
clobbered emerging market assets on Friday with stocks on track
for their steepest weekly loss in more than two years and
currencies diving further as domestic woes added to a bleak
global backdrop.
Data from the world's second largest economy showed its
factory sector shrank at the fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years,
heightening fears in markets around the globe over China's
economic health. ID:nL3N10S379]
Mainland Chinese stocks ended more than 4
percent down, chalking up losses of more than 11 percent on the
week - its weakest performance since mid-June when it fell more
than 13 percent in a week, while MSCI's broadest emerging market
share index fell 1.6 percent, heading for a weekly
fall of more than 5 percent.
The sell-off gripped bourses around the globe, with stock
markets in India, Turkey and South Africa deeply in the red.
"Emerging markets are going to continue to be somewhat
disappointed by the implications for Chinese growth ... and I
don't have a great deal of comfort to offer there," said Michael
Kurtz, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Nomura.
"If the PMI number is telling us that Chinese growth for the
time being is under some suspicion, the EM asset class, and
particular those EMs that more in the commodity, energy and
resource producing spaces ... are going to continue to
struggle."
Many currencies had a similarly grim day, taking no comfort
from the dollar index slipping to a seven week low. Asian
currencies fell across the board: Malaysia's ringgit hit
a new 17-year low on concerns over how much ammunition the
central bank has to defend the embattled currency, while South
Korea's won dropped following an exchange of fire with
North Korea on Thursday.
Oil prices continued to tumble, heading for their eighth
consecutive week of falls, the longest losing streak in almost
three decades, hammering Russia's rouble, which hit a six
month low and was poised for its ninth straight week of losses.
The Turkish lira continued to melt after briefly
hitting a new record low on Thursday as political uncertainty
lingered. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu made a last-ditch call
for political parties to agree a working government on Thursday.
Policymakers have to form a working government by Sunday or else
President Tayyip Erdogan has to call a snap election.
South Africa's rand also slipped, on track for its
second week in the red.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Clelia Oziel)