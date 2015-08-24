LONDON Aug 24 Contagion from China's equity
malaise spread across emerging markets on Monday, driving a 4
percent tumble in the benchmark equity index while currencies
fell 1-2 percent to multi-year lows against the dollar.
Fears for the world's No. 2 economy pushed Chinese mainland
stocks listed in Shenzen and Shanghai into their biggest one-day
fall since February 2007. They lost more than 8 percent and are
now in the red for 2015 .
Hong Kong-listed H-shares, which are more accessible to
foreign investors, lost 5 percent.
Selling escalated across emerging markets, taking MSCI's
benchmark equity index to six-year lows and their biggest
one-day loss since mid-2013.
"This is a serious crisis of confidence in China. People are
asking if this is the start of a Chinese credit crisis and I
think risks of that have seriously increased," said Maarten-Jan
Bakkum, investment strategist for emerging markets at NN
Investments in The Hague.
Regulators' futile efforts to stem the equity rout have
raised doubts about Beijing's ability to deal with a crisis;
meanwhile investors also fled markets such as Philippines and
India, which have been relatively resilient .
"When everything is weak, you sell in places where you still
have some profit," Bakkum said, noting investors would also
evaluate risks of capital curbs or regulatory interventions.
Taiwan for instance is "aggressively evaluating" the
possibility of a large government fund to buy stocks which
plunged to 3-year lows.
"Policymakers somewhere in EM will move in that direction,
this always happens in this environment. The question is: will
they be successful?" he added.
As investors sold stocks and bonds, currencies slumped even
as growing doubts about the likelihood of a 2015 U.S. rate rise
pushed the dollar index to two-month lows
.
As metals prices and Brent crude plumbed multi-year lows,
commodity-reliant markets, already in the doldrums, suffered
fresh pain. The rand hit record lows to the dollar for
its biggest daily loss in 19 months while the Russian rouble
lost more than 2 percent.
Losses on the lira were tempered by falling oil prices which
should cut Turkey's current account deficit.
Russian authorities held off intervening on currency markets
even though the rouble approached 2015 lows.
"When the central bank intervened in the past it was a
Russia-specific move related to sanctions. Now, we are seeing
the same story in Mexico, Malaysia, Colombia and other countries
reliant on oil," said TD Securities strategist Cristian Maggio.
"When oil prices fall, the currency adjustment is a natural
shock absorber and going against that would inflict bigger
damage on the economy."
Gulf markets also suffered, with Saudi stocks down 3 percent
following Sunday's 6.9 percent loss. One-year U.S.
dollar/Saudi riyal forwards edged to new 12-year highs
as banks hedged against riyal devaluation risks, although a
devaluation is seen unlikely for now.
