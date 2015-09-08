LONDON, Sept 8 A rally in Chinese mainland
equities helped Asian stocks snap a six-day losing streak on
Tuesday, and some beaten-down currencies such as the Turkish
lira climbed off record lows but others remained in the doldrums
after a raft of weak data.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index was up 1.3
percent following a surge in Chinese mainland equities after
August trade data showed a 13.8 percent fall in imports and a
5.5 percent fall in exports.
Simon Quijano-Evans, chief emerging markets strategist at
Commerzbank, said there may have been some buying by Chinese
state institutions to help stabilise the markets. "You don't
need very much in this sort of market to drive things up as
liquidity is so low," he said.
Chinese shares initially fell after the data release, but
the CSI300 index, which lists the biggest stocks in
Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed up 2.6 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index rose 2.9 percent.
Quijano-Evans also pointed to new tax incentives to
encourage investors to hold stocks longer.
"That's driving sentiment elsewhere, but fundamentally the trade
data would indicate that the macro story in China remains weak."
The South Korean won ended local trade up 0.2 percent
but earlier touched a five-year low on expectations that dollar
demand would rise following Tesco's sale of its largest
overseas unit, Homeplus, in South Korea.
The won's loss was capped with traders suspecting
intervention by foreign exchange authorities.
Other Asian currencies remained under pressure. The
Malaysian ringgit plumbed a pre-peg 17-year low, while
the Indonesian rupiah also hit its weakest since 1998.
But the Turkish lira edged up 0.27 percent against
the dollar after positive comments from the new deputy prime
minister. This offset lacklustre July industrial
production numbers.
"Overall, the data reinforce our view that GDP growth is
likely to slow over the coming quarters," William Jackson,
senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in
a note.
Hungary also reported weaker than expected industrial output
for July, with flat consumer inflation. The
forint slipped marginally against the euro and stocks
dipped 0.84 percent.
The Czech Republic remained one of the few bright spots in
emerging markets with job vacancies at their highest since 2008
as the economy strengthens.
Ashmore Group, an emerging markets specialist
manager, reported a rise in profit although assets under
management slid to $58.9 billion at the end of June, from $75
billion a year ago. Shares were up 5.6 percent
on the day by 0852 GMT.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Heinrich)