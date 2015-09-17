By Claire Milhench
| LONDON, Sept 17
LONDON, Sept 17 Emerging equities rose to a near
one-month high on Thursday, spurred by a rally in Asia before a
U.S. interest rate decision, but the Turkish lira and South
African rand felt the Fed jitters, bucking the firmer trend.
Nigerian dollar/naira non-deliverable forwards (NDF) were
slightly tighter after the central bank took further steps to
tighten interbank liquidity, indicating it would stick to its
line on holding the naira exchange rate steady.
MSCI's emerging stock index rose 0.6 percent,
reaching its highest level since mid-August, though Chinese
equities slipped back towards the close of trade to fall 2
percent .
Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Fed's meeting
later on Thursday, to see if it will raise rates for the first
time since 2006. If it does start to tighten, this could prompt
further liquidation of emerging market assets.
"Our house call is that rates will stay unchanged, although
the Fed will try to keep live the possibility that they may pull
the trigger at any successive meeting," said Christian Maggio,
head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.
If this proves the case, there shouldn't be any dramatic
market reaction, but if the message is more extreme there could
be much bigger moves, he added.
Indonesia left interest rates unchanged,
while Egypt is also expected to do so later in the day.
Indonesia's rupiah remains near a 17-year low against the
dollar, while Egypt is trying to balance its efforts to
control inflation with attempts to stimulate the economy.
The Turkish lira and the South African rand
softened against the dollar. Maggio said these had been among
the top performers over the last few days, possibly inducing
investors to take profits ahead of the Fed's meeting.
Both economies are particularly vulnerable to Fed tightening
as "domestic challenges have contributed to financial market
instability, and policy room to buffer external shocks and
protect growth is less robust", ratings agency Moody's said.
One-year non-deliverable forwards (NDF) on Nigeria's naira
were marginally tighter, pricing the currency at 255 per dollar
in a year's time after authorities halted
interbank trading for the second straight day on Wednesday and
ordered all government revenues be paid into a single central
bank account.
"(Nigeria) can kick the can down the road for a while longer
unless there is a huge drop in oil prices. Kazakhstan for
example took a long, long time to come to terms with reality and
make the tenge flexible," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA FX and
debt strategy at Citi.
"Governments can be more stubborn than we think and that's
clearly the problem in Nigeria."
Kazakhstan's tenge firmed almost 5 percent to around
the 270 mark after the central bank sold $144
million on Wednesday to lift it off the 300 per dollar level hit
earlier.
Investors were also eyeing Chilean assets after an 8.3
magnitude earthquake that forced a suspension of operations at
two copper mines and a jump in copper prices
.
