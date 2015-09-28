LONDON, Sept 28 Zambia's currency and Eurobonds fell to record lows on Monday after copper's price slump triggered a credit rating downgrade while broader emerging assets also weakened, with stocks down 0.3 percent.

The Zambian kwacha slid 5 percent against the dollar despite government pleas to investors to ignore Moody's decision to cut its credit rating by a notch to B2, five notches in junk territory.

Its Eurobonds maturing 2022, 2024 and 2027 dropped more than half a cent across the curve to new record lows.

Shares in Glencore, which plans to lay off 3,800 workers at Zambian copper mines, tanked 17 percent to record lows as there appeared to be no respite for metals prices.

"This is a lot of negative news, that is for sure ... We have a double-whammy happening, meaning copper prices continue to soften, and production targets are really at risk because of Glencore news," said Kevin Daly, a fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"You could see a double-digit fiscal deficit very easily this year."

Angola's 2019 Eurobond also fell a quarter cent to a one-month low after it was downgraded by Fitch to B+. Investors are waiting to see if the Angolan central bank will announce fresh currency measures, following recent devaluations.

Emerging equities slipped 0.3 percent after data showing the profits of Chinese industrial companies had declined at the sharpest rate in four years last month.

Thailand's weak export data reinforced the picture of slumping trade, pushing the baht 0.3 percent lower.

But Chinese mainland shares were up 0.33 percent and 0.28 percent in thin trading.

Murat Toprak, a currency strategist at HSBC, said markets would likely to trade in tight ranges this week as investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday to provide some clues on the timing of the first U.S. rate rise.

Janet Yellen, chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, has said the bank could still raise rates before the end of the year after holding off at the September meeting.

But Toprak added: "Every single indicator we have had from emerging markets shows further weakness in economic activity, and there are political problems in places like Turkey and Brazil."

The South African rand and Turkish lira extended losses against the dollar.

In central Europe, the Croatian kuna fell to nearly six-month lows against the euro ahead of the conversion of Swiss franc loans, which will impose losses on banks.

Asian currencies earlier weakened against the dollar, with Malaysia's ringgit hitting a fresh 17-year low and the Indonesian rupiah matching Friday's trough, the lowest since July 1998.

Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Heinrich