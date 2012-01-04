(Refiles to correct in 17th paragraph period since shekel
traded lower)
* Forint hits record low, Hungary 5-yr CDS at record high
* Kazakh SWF-controlled bank BTA misses coupon payments
* Broader emerging stocks hit 3-week highs
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Jan 4 Hungary's forint hit a
record low on Wednesday as investors fretted about the country's
access to international funding, while Kazakhstan's BTA Bank
failed to make $160 million in coupon payments, raising a
default risk.
The forint fell 1 percent against the euro, Hungarian
domestic and foreign debt yields soared and the country's debt
insurance costs hit record highs for a second day on fallout
from recent political developments.
The ruling Fidesz party pushed through a controversial
central bank law late last week, defying warnings from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund.
Investors doubt Hungary's ability to get international aid
following the legislation, or tap international bond markets
under current market conditions.
Forint weakness towards 320 per euro would likely
trigger a response by the central bank, analysts said.
"We are in red alert territory...so we should expect to see
the central bank pretty soon, first probably via verbal
intervention and if that doesn't work, the likelihood of an
emergency rate hike is quite high," said Benoit Anne, head of
emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale.
The forint hit a low of 319.88, Hungary's five-year credit
default swaps jumped to a record high of 686 basis points,
according to Markit, and Hungarian dollar bond spreads hit their
widest levels on record on JPMorgan's EMBI Global index.
Bulgarian, Romanian and Serbian five-year credit default
swaps also traded around their highest since late November, as
investors took a closer look at economic policies across the
region. The Serbian dinar rallied, however, after
hitting a one-year low in the previous session.
BTA NON-PAYMENT
Kazakh bank BTA's 2018 dollar bond hovered at
record lows around 18 cents on the dollar after three sources
told Reuters the bank did not meet $160 million in coupon
payments due on Jan 3.
The bank, which is majority-owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna, has said it plans a second debt
restructuring, following a deal completed in 2010.
The bank has a 10-day grace period before it is officially
in default.
Other Kazakh banks' balance sheets have also come under
scrutiny.
Kazkommertsbank's dollar bond due 2017 was trading at 67.5,
giving a record high yield of 129 percent..
"We do not expect a major impact on the banking system as a
whole -- although a second default would be a further negative
in terms of international reputation," said analysts at
Unicredit in a client note.
The Turkish lira steadied after traders said the
central bank sold around $100 million to prop up the local
currency, following an intervention on Tuesday. Turkey's
unorthodox policy measures and current account gap have deterred
investors.
Turkish domestic bond yields edged down but are
close to 2-1/2-year highs following strong inflation data on
Tuesday.
In Israel, the shekel hit a close to one-and-half
year low after Iran this week said it successfully test-fired
what it described as two long-range missiles.
Broader emerging equity markets hit three-week highs
before trimming gains, as stronger than expected U.S.
and European data boosted risk appetite.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 2 basis
points to 366 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
Philippines set guidance on a 25-year global bond which
attracted orders of $10 billion, compared with a $1.5 billion
target size.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, graphic by Scott Barber;
Editing by John Stonestreet)