(Refiles to correct in 17th paragraph period since shekel traded lower)

* Forint hits record low, Hungary 5-yr CDS at record high

* Kazakh SWF-controlled bank BTA misses coupon payments

* Broader emerging stocks hit 3-week highs

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Jan 4 Hungary's forint hit a record low on Wednesday as investors fretted about the country's access to international funding, while Kazakhstan's BTA Bank failed to make $160 million in coupon payments, raising a default risk.

The forint fell 1 percent against the euro, Hungarian domestic and foreign debt yields soared and the country's debt insurance costs hit record highs for a second day on fallout from recent political developments.

The ruling Fidesz party pushed through a controversial central bank law late last week, defying warnings from the European Union and International Monetary Fund.

Investors doubt Hungary's ability to get international aid following the legislation, or tap international bond markets under current market conditions.

Forint weakness towards 320 per euro would likely trigger a response by the central bank, analysts said.

"We are in red alert territory...so we should expect to see the central bank pretty soon, first probably via verbal intervention and if that doesn't work, the likelihood of an emergency rate hike is quite high," said Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe Generale.

The forint hit a low of 319.88, Hungary's five-year credit default swaps jumped to a record high of 686 basis points, according to Markit, and Hungarian dollar bond spreads hit their widest levels on record on JPMorgan's EMBI Global index.

Bulgarian, Romanian and Serbian five-year credit default swaps also traded around their highest since late November, as investors took a closer look at economic policies across the region. The Serbian dinar rallied, however, after hitting a one-year low in the previous session.

BTA NON-PAYMENT

Kazakh bank BTA's 2018 dollar bond hovered at record lows around 18 cents on the dollar after three sources told Reuters the bank did not meet $160 million in coupon payments due on Jan 3.

The bank, which is majority-owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, has said it plans a second debt restructuring, following a deal completed in 2010.

The bank has a 10-day grace period before it is officially in default.

Other Kazakh banks' balance sheets have also come under scrutiny.

Kazkommertsbank's dollar bond due 2017 was trading at 67.5, giving a record high yield of 129 percent..

"We do not expect a major impact on the banking system as a whole -- although a second default would be a further negative in terms of international reputation," said analysts at Unicredit in a client note.

The Turkish lira steadied after traders said the central bank sold around $100 million to prop up the local currency, following an intervention on Tuesday. Turkey's unorthodox policy measures and current account gap have deterred investors.

Turkish domestic bond yields edged down but are close to 2-1/2-year highs following strong inflation data on Tuesday.

In Israel, the shekel hit a close to one-and-half year low after Iran this week said it successfully test-fired what it described as two long-range missiles.

Broader emerging equity markets hit three-week highs before trimming gains, as stronger than expected U.S. and European data boosted risk appetite.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads edged in by 2 basis points to 366 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Philippines set guidance on a 25-year global bond which attracted orders of $10 billion, compared with a $1.5 billion target size.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, graphic by Scott Barber; Editing by John Stonestreet)