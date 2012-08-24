(There will be no London-based emerging markets report on Monday, Aug. 27 due to a public holiday)

LONDON Aug 24 Emerging stocks fell nearly 1 percent On Friday to 2-1/2 week lows and emerging European currencies weakened as Federal Reserve comments dented expectations of U.S. monetary easing and worries about Greece re-emerged.

Shares in Shanghai fell 1 percent to their lowest close in more than three years on concerns about China's slowing economic growth while banks led Indian shares lower after the central bank again indicated reluctance to ease interest rates to shore up a slowing economy.

Benchmark emerging equities fell 0.85 percent to their lowest since Aug 6. Stocks have fallen 1.5 percent from 3-month highs set earlier this month.

Uncertainty about whether the Fed will introduce more stimulus hurt appetite for riskier emerging market assets. Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting, released on Wednesday, had highlighted strong support among policymakers for more easing. But St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC television late on Thursday that the economic outlook had brightened since that meeting.

The Fed's easing polices in the past few years have directed investment traffic towards higher-yielding emerging markets.

Turkish markets fell on receding global risk appetite, paring some gains posted on Thursday after Fitch said it could raise Turkey's rating to investment grade.

In Central Europe, focus returned to struggling euro zone member Greece which has close links with many emerging Europe markets.

A working group led by Germany's deputy finance minister is studying the possible economic impact of a Greek exit from the euro zone, a newspaper reported on Friday, as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepared for talks with Greece's prime minister.

As the euro eased back against the dollar, the Hungarian forint hit one-week lows and the rand and zloty hit three-week lows.

Polish stocks also hit three-week lows.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)