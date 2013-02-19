LONDON Feb 19 The South African rand fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after renewed violence at a platinum mine which left 13 workers injured.

Emerging equities in general moved lower, driven by falling Chinese stocks.

The benchmark emerging equity index was down 0.16 percent, falling for its third consecutive day, as the Shanghai Composite Index suffered its worst loss - 1.6 percent - in more than a month.

South Africa's rand softened amid fears of renewed trouble in the mining sector after Anglo American Platinum's said workers at its Rustenburg operations were likely to stay away following the previous day's violence.

At least 13 workers were wounded by rubber bullets or by machetes in fighting at Anglo American Platinum's Siphumelele mine following clashes between rival unions.

"The rand is vulnerable to labour tensions over the medium term, which together with South Africa's large current account deficit and constrained monetary and fiscal policy will keep the rand on the back foot over the next six months," Absa Capital said in a note.

Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint were up about 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent respectively after the ZEW poll of investor sentiment in Germany rose to its highest since April 2010.

Investors were also awaiting Polish output data at 1300 GMT which could add to the case for the central bank cutting rates further.

Turkish bond yields were flat and the lira eased slightly before the outcome of a central bank rate decision and two debt auctions scheduled for later in the day.

Economists expect the central bank to raise reserve requirements to keep loan growth in check but are divided over whether it will also cut interest rates. The decision is due to be announced at 1200 GMT.