LONDON May 13 Emerging market assets fell on Monday with Russian shares hit by falling oil prices and Asian currencies sliding as the yen hit new lows against the dollar following Group of Seven support for Japan's aggressive monetary expansion.

Analysts said the strength of the dollar was likely to prompt investors to shift money away from emerging markets to U.S. stocks, which hit record highs on Friday.

Disappointing Chinese industrial production data also weighed on emerging markets while the prospect of more interest rate cuts in developing economies affected trade, pushing down the Polish zloty but lifting Turkish shares.

Shares in Pakistan also rose, reaching a fresh record high after former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif looked set to form a government after winning Saturday's election..

MSCI's emerging equity benchmark slid 0.6 percent, led by losses in Russia where shares fell 0.7 percent at one point on lower oil prices, the country's chief export.

Speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may be preparing to wind down its stimulus is boosting the dollar and hitting emerging assets which have benefited from the extra liquidity provided by the U.S. central bank. A stronger dollar also means many countries have to pay more for oil, which is denominated in dollars.

"It looks like a dollar-bid environment which is not fantastic for emerging markets," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA debt and FX strategy at Citi.

"The main variable here which is driving everything else is U.S. stocks. It is still this rotation from high-dividend paying stocks into cyclical stocks, growth stocks in the U.S."

The South Korean won hit a three-week low, leading weakness among emerging Asian currencies, as the yen slumped to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar after Japan's monetary stimulus plan was endorsed by G7 members.

Weaker-than-forecast Chinese industrial output was another dampener and the Shanghai share index traded 0.2 percent lower.

Commodity exporter South Africa was also under pressure, with the rand down 0.4 percent and bond yields up around 6 basis points as fresh mining strikes threatened.

Shares in oil-importer Turkey rose however, ahead of an expected interest rate cut on Thursday and benefiting from better-than-expected data on the current account deficit.

