LONDON May 15 Emerging market assets were mixed on Wednesday with Indian shares surging on rate cut expectations and the forint lifted by data showing Hungary had emerged from recession, while a mining strike hurt the rand.

MSCI's emerging share index was flat on the day.

Indian stocks, however, rose by more than 2 percent , their largest daily percentage gain for eight months, after the central bank governor said he had taken note of falling inflation, raising expectations for a rate cut to revive flagging economic growth.

The Hungarian forint rose more than 1 percent, to its strongest level against the euro in nearly three months, after data showed the economy grew in the first quarter, ending a recession.

In contrast, recession in the Czech Republic deepened, sending the crown to its weakest level against the euro since November 2011 on bets the central bank would intervene to weaken the currency to try and boost exports.

"The reaction was relatively classic, the forint was given a boost and left recession behind while the Czech Republic was thrown into a recession deeper than expected," said Thu Lan Nguyen, emerging market fx strategist at Commerzbank.

He said there was an increased likelihood that the Czech central bank would intervene in the market given deflationary pressures.

Investors will also keep an eye on Polish inflation data for April, due at 1200 GMT, which is expected at 0.7 percent, well below the central bank's target of 2.5 percent, potentially allowing room for more monetary easing.

"The question is by how far they are going to cut rates," Nguyen said.

The South African rand fell to a three-week low against the dollar, hit after platinum producer Lonmin said on Tuesday that work at all of its 13 South African shafts had been suspended due to a wildcat strike.

Bulgaria's economy barely grew in the first quarter, data showed. Meanwhile, the chances of parties being able to form a broad coalition after an inconclusive election on Sunday waned and the cost of insuring five-year Bulgarian debt against default rose to 110 basis points, from 92 basis points on Friday before the election.

(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Susan Fenton)