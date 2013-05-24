LONDON May 24 Emerging stocks and currencies
posted modest gains on Friday after reassurances the U.S. Fed
would not hastily withdraw policy stimulus, but the main equity
index was headed for its biggest weekly loss since early April.
While a better-than-expected reading for Germany's Ifo
business climate index provided some support for central Europe,
demand for emerging assets was pressured by U.S. Treasury yields
holding above 2 percent.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.3 percent
after the previous session's 2 percent fall, but stayed close to
3-1/2-week lows. Russian stocks continued to lag, hit by
oil's biggest loss-making week since mid-April.
Jitters over the possibility of an imminent tapering of the
Federal Reserve's bond purchases calmed somewhat after soothing
comments by two senior U.S. central bankers.
"Given what we saw yesterday, a bit of consolidation is not
surprising, plus the IFO data has helped. But the tightening of
spread between U.S. and emerging markets is not positive for EM
assets," said Murat Toprak, a strategist at HSBC in London.
"The fact that real U.S. rates are going up more than the
nominal rates is putting emerging markets on the defensive,"
Toprak said, noting that real rates in many emerging economies
are negative after months of bond yield compression.
Real rates are the rate of interest an investor can get
after allowing for inflation.
In central Europe, the IFO fuelled a 0.6 percent rally in
the Czech crown which heavily relies on exports to Germany
. But the Polish zloty fell 0.25 percent, bringing
weekly losses to 0.9 percent after dismal retail sales data
seemed to cement the likelihood of a rate cut in June.
Short-dated Polish yields fell around 5-6 basis points.
"The question is not whether they will cut rates but by how
much - by 25 bps or by 50 bps," HSBC's Toprak said.
The rand eased off four-year highs after the central bank
kept rates on hold but fears of labour strikes hung
over the market along with weak metals prices. Stocks eased
further after posting the biggest loss in two years.
Turkish stocks rose 0.5 percent, but biggest brewer
Efes lost 5.6 percent after a new law restricted alcohol sales
and banned advertising.