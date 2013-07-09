LONDON, July 9 Emerging stocks rebounded on
Tuesday, tracking U.S. shares higher, and most currencies also
recovered some ground, with the Turkish lira lifted by central
bank buying.
Broad support came from a good start to the U.S. earnings
season following last week's strong jobs data.
Investors have been drawn away from higher-yielding risky
assets for weeks because signs of recovery in the United States
have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease off
on its bond-buying programme, lifting Treasury yields.
However, on Tuesday investors squared positions pending more
clues from Wednesday's release of minutes from the latest Fed
meeting.
"Uniformity continues to rise, showing that there is no
story but the dollar move across emerging market currencies,"
Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
The MSCI emerging stocks index rose nearly one
percent, after hitting 11-day lows in the previous session, with
Russian shares rallying on steady oil prices. Chinese
shares were flat to slightly higher.
China's annual consumer inflation accelerated more than
expected in June but factory-gate deflation persisted for a 16th
month, data on Tuesday showed.
The Egyptian pound held steady above recent record
lows after Egypt's interim head of state set a speedy timetable
for elections following the army ousting of President Mohamed
Mursi last week.
Egyptian stocks rose more than 3 percent, recouping
the previous day's losses. Egypt's debt insurance costs eased 2
basis points in the five-year credit default swap market to 788
bps, according to Markit, after hitting record highs above 900
bps last week.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened 1 basis point
to 340 bps over U.S. Treasuries, and have narrowed about
50 bps in the past two weeks.
Most emerging European currencies were slightly stronger,
with the Czech crown rising after higher-than-expected June
inflation reduced expectations that the central bank might
intervene to weaken the currency.
The Indian rupee rallied from Monday's record low after
regulators restricted speculative trading in currency
derivatives, while the Turkish lira hit six-day highs,
before trimming gains, up from Monday's record lows after the
central bank sold over $2 billion.
Some emerging central banks have already tightened policy
and markets are expecting more to act to deter investor flight
to the attractions of the rising dollar and U.S. Treasury
yields.
"The premium that the market is going to put on emerging
markets of strong versus weak external finances is going to
rise," said Brian Coulton, emerging markets strategist at Legal
& General.
"Turkey, South Africa and to some extent Indonesia look
exposed."
Brazil and Indonesia are expected to raise rates this week.