LONDON, July 16 The Indian rupee rose to two-week highs versus the dollar on Tuesday after a series of policy tightening measures from the central bank but the lira eased as markets awaited similar steps in Turkey. Most emerging assets inched up after a slower-than-expected rise in U.S. retail sales dented expectations of an imminent reduction in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve but all eyes will be on a testimony by Fed chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday. MSCI's benchmark emerging equity index inched up 0.2 percent to new three-week highs. Chinese shares fell briefly after an official news report said economic growth rates of below 7 percent were acceptable but the market closed in positive territory. The biggest currency moves were in the rupee which rose almost 1 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) late on Monday raised short-term borrowing costs by 200 basis points, restricted banks' access to funds and pledged to drain cash from the market via a bond sale. The RBI is the latest in a series of central banks in emerging markets that have tightened policy to support currencies. Indian stocks fell 1 percent and the 2026 bond yield rose as much as 59 basis points while one-year interest rate swap rates jumped 85 bps. "... Being long versus short rupee given the increase in negative carry is clearly going to cause some long positions in the dollar to be reversed, and it makes it easier for investors to go long rupee," said Dominic Bunning, associate director of foreign exchange at HSBC. But the rupee's underlying problems remain, Bunning said. "We need to see more traction in terms of actions to limit the current account deficit, to limit the budget deficit and to increase the opportunity for foreign investors to invest in India." All eyes are now on Turkey to see what help it may provide the lira after spending more than $6 billion to defend the currency. The lira eased 0.2 percent to the dollar, a day after central bank tightening signals boosted it 0.9 percent. The bank meets next week but analysts say that widening the interest rate corridor by less than 100 bps would disappoint markets. "A much larger move in the corridor next week will give the central bank much more flexibility going forward, and would send a strong positive signal to the market that it is serious about defending the lira, fighting inflation and is also independent in terms of monetary policy," Standard Bank told clients in a note. The Russian rouble eased 0.18 percent to the dollar after touching five-week highs after the central bank stopped short of cutting rates but launched lending auctions which analysts said equated to looser policy. Russian stocks rose 1 percent to six-week highs. Central European assets stayed under pressure after a fall in Germany's ZEW economic sentiment index. In the debt market, emerging local bond yields eased on Monday after the U.S. retail sales data and stood at around 6.44 percent on JPMorgan's GBI-EM index, well off the 6.7 percent highs hit in June. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Philip Baillie; Editing by Susan Fenton)