LONDON, July 19 Emerging market equities dipped on Friday, led by losses in Chinese property and financial stocks while Hungarian shares fell sharply on concern about government plans to modify the terms of private foreign currency loans.

Emerging markets have begun to stabilise after weeks of outflows and losses suffered on concern about an end to the U.S. monetary stimulus which has boosted demand for high-yielding assets.

In a much anticipated speech to Congress on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said it was too soon to make a call on dialling back quantitative easing in September.

Despite Friday's losses, stocks were heading for their second week of gains.

"We are in a strong dollar but low interest rates environment which will take some pressure off from emerging markets in the short term and we have indeed seen a bit of index recovery but the issues around China and corporate governance mean we probably have more underperformance to come," said John-Paul Smith, global emerging equities analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Chinese stocks fell for a third straight day due to declines in financial and property firms.

After the market close China announced it was relaxing controls on bank deposit rates, part of long-awaited interest rate reforms.

India's central bank likely stepped in via state-run banks again, dealers said, to prop up the rupee, which has fallen back to levels seen before the central bank moved on Monday to drain liquidity and push up short-term interest rates to defend the currency. A government bond auction on Friday would be a key test of the central bank strategy, with investors betting the sale would be a struggle.

Emerging equities dropped 0.5 percent, with Hungarian stocks falling more than 2 percent to their lowest in more than two weeks.

Hungary's OTP Bank Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi sold a big chunk of his shares in the bank on Thursday, driving OTP shares lower after two days of steep falls on government plans to intervene on foreign currency loan contracts.

Hungary's forint hit two-week lows against the euro .

Emerging market debt spreads widened by 1 basis point to 321 bps over U.S. Treasuries. Emerging debt spreads have been tightening in recent days after widening as much as 100 bps in June.

In the week leading to July 17, emerging market outflows continued. Equity funds saw $0.04 billion in outflows, while bond funds suffered $1.3 billion of outflows, according to banks citing EPFR data.

