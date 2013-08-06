LONDON Aug 6 Emerging stocks slipped on
Tuesday, with Indian stocks among the main underperformers,
though the Romanian leu hit a six-day high, reflecting rising
investor confidence since Bucharest agreed a new IMF aid deal
last week.
Indian stocks fell more than 2 percent as banks
declined on concerns the central bank would announce new
cash-draining measures to defend the rupee after the
currency hit a record low.
Emerging markets, particularly those with large current
account deficits such as India and Turkey, have been under
pressure in recent months due to expectations the United States
will unwind monetary stimulus, and that growth in energy
importer China will slow down.
"We remain underweight in emerging market equities and
anticipate further negative returns in absolute terms over the
remainder of 2013 of between 5-10 percent," said Deutsche
analysts in a client note.
Benchmark emerging equities fell 0.7 percent back
to levels seen last Thursday, though emerging sovereign debt
spreads tightened by 4 basis points to 338 bps over U.S.
Treasuries.
The leu hit a six-day high. Bucharest's agreement
on a new 4 billion euro aid deal with the International Monetary
Fund last week and slowing inflation have bolstered investor
confidence, enabling the central bank to slash interest rates by
an unexpectedly large half a point on Monday to a new record low
to support the economy.
"The unexpected nature of yesterday's decision will likely
accelerate the positive effects we expected the easing cycle to
have on the markets, likely hastening the drop in interbank
rates, with positive side effects on the domestic debt and FX
spaces," said ING analysts in a note.
The rupee's record low raised prospects the central bank
would take fresh steps to bolster the currency, which has lost
12.6 percent since the start of May.
The shekel was testing two-year highs following data
on Monday showing a rise in Israeli consumer confidence in July.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Susan Fenton)