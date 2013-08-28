* Rupee and lira at forefront of selling, hit record lows
* Oil spikes on Syria tension, adds pressure on emerging
mkts
* Brazil expected to raise rates to contain outflows
* Dubai stocks dive 7.5 pct then recover
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Aug 28 Emerging stocks, bonds and
currencies took another hammering on Wednesday as mounting
expectations of Western action against Syria pushed up oil
prices and drove investors to seek shelter in dollar assets.
The United States and its allies appeared to be gearing up
for a military strike against Syria, perhaps within days, as
punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks which they
have blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
The Turkish lira and the Indian rupee - already under heavy
pressure due to their large current account deficits and an
imminent rollback in U.S. money printing - were at the
forefront of selling, with both hitting new record lows as oil
prices surged to six-month highs above $117 a barrel.
The higher cost of oil will make it even more difficult for
the two energy importers to contain their current account gaps.
"Syria is raising the level of uncertainty and those closest
to Syria such as Turkey will be on the receiving end of the
selling," said Ashok Shah, CIO of asset manager London &
Capital. "It's another round of bad news."
"In (energy-importing) countries such as India, if you look
at the oil price in rupees you can see how they are getting
impacted - it's a double whammy for them."
As geopolitical tensions rose, the U.S. currency was
investors' asset of choice, even at the expense of traditional
safe havens the yen and the Swiss franc.
As the Middle East prepared for the impact of a strike on
Syria, stock markets in the region plunged and the Israeli
shekel extended losses, easing to a near three-month
versus the dollar.
One of the best-performing emerging currencies this year,
the shekel has shed almost half its 2013 gains on concerns that
U.S.-led action in Syria may lead to wider conflict in the area.
The rupee fell as much as 3.7 percent at one point to 68.75
per dollar, bringing year-to-date losses to almost 20
percent. The lira fell 0.8 percent after breaching 2 per dollar
on Tuesday for the first time, while Turkish credit
default swaps inched up to new 14-month peaks.
Analysts at SEB advised clients to sell the lira against the
rouble, the currency of oil-exporting Russia.
"While we still think dollar-rouble will trade higher
towards year-end on the back of broad dollar strength,
short-term concern over a limited strike on Syria will see
oil-related trades dominate," they said.
The rouble has fallen 0.7 percent this week versus the
dollar, far less than most emerging currencies. Against
the dollar-euro basket, however, the rouble is near four-year
lows.
The Syrian crisis has aggravated a selloff in emerging
market assets that was triggered by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start scaling back its massive stimulus
programme, as soon as next month.
U.S. stimulus had helped flood developing economies with
cheap liquidity and concerns those inflows could now reverse are
preventing policymakers in many emerging economies from easing
monetary policy to shore up slowing economic growth.
Brazil was expected to raise interest rates later on
Wednesday for the fourth straight time, by at least 50 basis
points, to try and stem a massive outflow of capital that has
dragged the real to near five-year lows.
OUTFLOWS
Losses on emerging currencies come as investors stampede to
exit emerging stocks and bonds, raising concerns of a vicious
circle that will induce more and more investors to sell out.
Dubai's stockmarket dived 7.5 percent at one point,
after a 7 percent slide on Tuesday, although it later recovered.
Stocks in the Philippines tumbled as much as 6
percent, while Indonesian and Thai bourses fell 2.5-3 percent
as Asian currencies suffered fierce selling,
with the Indonesian rupiah touching a new four-year low.
Foreign investors sold $1 billion of Indian shares in the
eight sessions through Tuesday while dumping almost $3 billion
in debt over 13 successive sessions. Indonesia has seen equity
outflows of $1.3 billion in the past seven sessions.
"Some emerging markets were overbought and they needed a
selloff to bring them to more reasonable levels," said Julian
Mayo a portfolio manager at Charlemagne Capital. "But at the
moment, sentiment seems to have taken over from fundamentals."
Investors wanted to see stable currencies before buying
again and were watching for central bank action, he said. The
lira's recent weakness for instance is blamed on the central
bank's refusal to significantly raise interest rates.
Central European currencies have been mostly resilient to
the emerging markets malaise, thanks to a recovering euro zone
and smaller funding gaps than many of their peers.
But they lost ground on Wednesday following dovish signals
from policymakers. The Polish zloty fell 0.6 percent to
five-week lows after the finance minister called for
more rate cuts.
The Hungarian forint lost half a percent, adding to the
previous session's 1 percent fall after a 20 bps rate cut.
"Such policy steps look increasingly inappropriate in a
market where investors require higher risk premiums," analysts
at BNP Paribas said.
(For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2013, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
