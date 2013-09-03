By Sujata Rao
LONDON, Sept 3 Emerging market assets posted
modest gains on Tuesday after data reinforced evidence of
economic recovery in most parts of the world but in India,
Indonesia and Turkey currencies and stocks lost more ground.
While markets were rattled by reports of missile launches in
the eastern Mediterranean, purchasing managers' surveys for
August have underlined growth prospects for the global economy.
Stronger Chinese services activity added to robust manufacturing
data released earlier this week.
This is broadly supporting emerging markets despite
simmering geo-political tensions and expectations the the U.S.
Federal Reserve will start reducing its stimulus following a
Sept. 17-18 meeting, leaving the emerging stocks index
down just under 0.1 percent.
"The market is caught between global uncertainty and some
local factors," said Murat Toprak, emerging markets strategist
at HSBC in London.
"The market remains volatile, people have light positions
because we are heading towards some important events," he added,
saying this Friday's U.S. jobs data release could determine the
timing and scope of the Fed's stimulus rollback.
Export-reliant Asian currencies such as the won and the
Taiwan dollar rose to four- and three-month highs to the dollar
, though central European currencies such as the
zloty and forint pulled back versus the euro
after gains fuelled by robust PMI data locally and in the euro
zone.
The Turkish lira fell 1.5 percent as data showed
evidence of inflation pass-through from the weak lira and high
oil prices. The reports of missile launches weighed on local
markets and also pushed Israel's shekel down 0.4 percent.
Investors are also disappointed with the stance of the
central bank which is applying only sporadic policy tightening
to support the lira and has ruled out a big interest rate rise.
"While the central bank had in previous occasions given the
impression that it might defend the lira with all available
tools, communication and monetary policy tools have shifted
several times," said Bernd Berg, a currency strategist at Credit
Suisse Private Bank in Zurich.
"This leaves us with more uncertainty regarding ... the
willingness of the central bank to stabilise the lira at all
costs, should regional tensions and capital flight intensify."
The rupee fell towards last week's record low as
weaker-than-expected factory data confirmed a sharp growth
slowdown and Standard & Poor's hinted at the possibility of a
ratings downgrade.
Goldman Sachs, the latest investment bank to cut Indian
forecasts, downgraded growth to 4 percent from 6 percent for the
current financial year and predicted the rupee to weaken to 72
per dollar in six months.
The Indonesian rupiah, meanwhile, fell past 11,000 per
dollar for the first time in more than four years after a
record trade deficit.
Indonesian shares however rose 1.5 percent on the
prospect of better global growth and exports while Korean
, Taiwanese and Chinese markets also
rose. But Indian shares slumped 3.5 percent, their biggest
one-day loss in over two weeks..
Turkish stocks fell 1.2 percent
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )