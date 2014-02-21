By Sujata Rao
LONDON Feb 21 Signs of stabilisation on
Ukrainian assets, on news of plans to hold early presidential
elections and form a national unity government, helped lift
emerging markets on Friday, although a sharply weaker yuan
indicated looming headwinds for the sector.
All-night negotiations mediated by visiting European Union
foreign ministers has resulted in a deal between President
Viktor Yanukovich and the pro-Europe opposition though analysts
warn this could be rejected by the population.
News of a possible end to the crisis and street violence
that has killed at least 77 people this week also supported
assets in nearby emerging markets in Turkey and Central and
Eastern Europe.
Ukraine's dollar bonds rose about 3 points while the hryvnia
currency also firmed against the dollar from record lows hit
this week.
RBS analyst Tatyana Orlova played down the gains, noting the
country is still in dire financial straits, given the fresh
delay to the second tranche of a Russian loan that stands
between Kiev and a debt default.
"This is not the end of the story. What I am reading is
there is a deal but the devil is in the detail ... The urgent
need is for a technocratic cabinet that could take steps to
avert default," Orlova said.,
"The key thing to watch is the Eurobond maturing in June, if
things are not clarified by then, we could see a default."
That June 2014 eurobond rose 1.7 point,
according to Tradeweb while Ukraine's 2017 dollar bond
rose 3.4 points to 87.3 cents in the dollar, off
recent record lows of 83, according to Reuters data. The 2023
bond was 2.7 cents higher.
Debt insurance costs on Ukraine, which had hit their highest
since 2009, also fell 40 basis points, while the hryvnia firmed
1.2 percent
The gains spilled into broader emerging markets too, with
MSCI's main index up 0.6 percent off one-week lows.
But it was on track for a weekly loss after two weeks of gains.
Emerging equity funds saw their 17th straight week of outflows.
However Chinese mainland stocks erased a week of gains on
back of the yuan's biggest weekly drop since 2012 which has
sparked debate on whether the currency's trading band will be
widened.
The offshore yuan slid past 6.10 per dollar, for
its biggest one-day loss since October 2011 as traders unwound
what has been one of the most popular carry trades this year
following a weaker yuan in the mainland market.
"In the past few sessions the PBOC (China's central bank)
has been guiding the midpoint of the daily U.S. (dollar) fix
higher so there has been a bit of washout of positioning. It
caught a lot of people off guard," UBS strategist Manik Narain
said.
"The positive headlines from Ukraine are contributing to
stabilisation in emerging markets today but if the yuan move
extends it will become a significant headwind for emerging
markets, especially Asia because Korea or Taiwan cannot let
their currencies strengthen when the yuan is weakening."
ROUBLE, NAIRA
Central European assets firmed, with shares in Polish and
Hungarian banks PKO and OTP, both with
Ukraine operations, rising between 0.7-1.2 percent.
The Russian rouble gave up earlier gains that were fuelled
by the expectations of a Ukraine deal as well as by end-month
tax payments. The currency fell 0.3 percent to the dollar,
trading just off five-year lows hit earlier this week.
Orlova expected the rouble to extend losses.
"Preliminary data shows the population has started
converting rouble deposits into hard currency which is a very
negative trend. If it continues, weakening pressure on the
rouble will resume," she said.
Elsewhere the Nigerian naira fell 1 percent in volatile
trade then rebounded to opening levels on central bank
intervention a day after respected central bank governor Lamido
Sanusi was suspended by the president.
The Brazilian and Mexican currencies were flat in early
trade versus the dollar .
