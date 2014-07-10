LONDON, July 10 Indian shares surged more than 1.5 percent on Thursday, approaching recent record highs and bonds rallied in reaction to a growth-focused budget, outgunning the gains on broader emerging market assets.

Mumbai-listed stocks were lifted after an initial dip as shares of financial firms such as IDFC and ICICI Bank gained from a move to raise the foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector.

The first budget from India's new government also stuck to the previous regime's fiscal deficit target and resisted the temptation to borrow more. Bonds rallied across the curve, with 10-year yields down 10 basis points on the day .

"We have not learned a tremendous amount about the government's reform agenda but it's enough to maintain the feel-good factor," said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS in London.

The rupee however was flat against the dollar.

Also in Asia, reform hopes helped Indonesia's rupiah hit a seven-week high on expectation that Jakarta's business-friendly governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, would win the presidential election. Jakarta's stock market jumped 1.5 percent to a new 13-month high.

After quick counts of more than 90 percent of the votes however, rival candidate former general Prabowo Subianto also claimed victory. Official results are due later in July.

Broader emerging stocks drifted close to the 13-month highs seen earlier in the week after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting offered little to suggest an imminent rise in rates.

The minutes from the June 17-18 Fed meeting began detailing how it would close an era of easy monetary policy, starting with an end to bond purchases later in the year. But analysts found little to suggest an imminent interest rate rise.

In Russia, stock markets pulled back from 8-1/2 month highs , weighed down by a 4.4 percent drop in indebted miner Mechel after state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) said it would not take part in a bailout. .

The rouble eased from 5-1/2 month peaks hit against the dollar on Monday

Analysts pointed to receding fears of conflict and economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis as a driver of optimism.

"There's been an absence of belligerent rhetoric in Russia and a fading of Ukraine concerns. Also in Russia, some data is indicating a modest stabilisation in the economy ... There is a bit of cyclical healing of the current account underway," Narain of UBS said.

The cost of insuring Russian debt against non-payment dropped, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) easing to 169 basis points, from 170 basis points, according to financial data provider Markit.

In central Europe, Hungarian lender OTP was trading 0.33 percent lower, close to two-and-a-half month lows, following legislation forcing banks to retrospectively compensate borrowers given unfavourable rates on past loans.

