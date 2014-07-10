By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Indian shares surged more than
1.5 percent on Thursday, approaching recent record highs and
bonds rallied in reaction to a growth-focused budget, outgunning
the gains on broader emerging market assets.
Mumbai-listed stocks were lifted after an
initial dip as shares of financial firms such as IDFC
and ICICI Bank gained from a move to raise the foreign
direct investment limit in the insurance sector.
The first budget from India's new government also stuck to
the previous regime's fiscal deficit target and resisted the
temptation to borrow more. Bonds rallied across the curve, with
10-year yields down 10 basis points on the day
.
"We have not learned a tremendous amount about the
government's reform agenda but it's enough to maintain the
feel-good factor," said Manik Narain, emerging markets
strategist at UBS in London.
The rupee however was flat against the dollar.
Also in Asia, reform hopes helped Indonesia's rupiah
hit a seven-week high on expectation that Jakarta's
business-friendly governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, would win the
presidential election. Jakarta's stock market jumped 1.5 percent
to a new 13-month high.
After quick counts of more than 90 percent of the votes
however, rival candidate former general Prabowo Subianto also
claimed victory. Official results are due later in July.
Broader emerging stocks drifted close to the
13-month highs seen earlier in the week after minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's June meeting offered little to suggest an
imminent rise in rates.
The minutes from the June 17-18 Fed meeting began detailing
how it would close an era of easy monetary policy, starting with
an end to bond purchases later in the year. But analysts found
little to suggest an imminent interest rate rise.
In Russia, stock markets pulled back from 8-1/2 month highs
, weighed down by a 4.4 percent drop in indebted miner
Mechel after state-owned development bank
Vnesheconombank (VEB) said it would not take part in a bailout.
.
The rouble eased from 5-1/2 month peaks hit against the
dollar on Monday
Analysts pointed to receding fears of conflict and economic
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis as a driver of optimism.
"There's been an absence of belligerent rhetoric in Russia
and a fading of Ukraine concerns. Also in Russia, some data is
indicating a modest stabilisation in the economy ... There is a
bit of cyclical healing of the current account underway," Narain
of UBS said.
The cost of insuring Russian debt against non-payment
dropped, with five-year credit default swaps (CDS) easing to 169
basis points, from 170 basis points, according to financial data
provider Markit.
In central Europe, Hungarian lender OTP was
trading 0.33 percent lower, close to two-and-a-half month lows,
following legislation forcing banks to retrospectively
compensate borrowers given unfavourable rates on past loans.
