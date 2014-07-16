By Sujata Rao
| LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 Fear of new economic sanctions
pushed Russian equities to new five-week lows on Wednesday,
while broader emerging stocks held off recent 16-month highs
after hawkish noises from the Federal Reserve boosted U.S.
assets.
While Fed Chair Janet Yellen stressed that the inflation
picture was not enough to accelerate anticipated interest rate
hikes, she also hinted that an unexpected improvement in the job
market could lead to faster rate rises than are currently priced
in.
Emerging currencies bore the brunt of the losses as the
dollar hit a one-month high versus major currencies, pushing the
South Korean won to 2-1/2 month lows while in the previous
session the Brazilian real eased almost half a percent.
The markets got a bit of a lift from data showing that
China's economy, a key destination for emerging exports, grew a
bigger-than-expected 7.5 percent in the second quarter of the
year, allowing emerging shares to trade flat on the day
But Russian shares fell for the third straight session, with
a 0.5 percent fall as investors worried that Russia may
be hit by another wave of sanctions for its involvement in
Ukraine when European Union leaders meet later in the day.
EU leaders will work to block loans for new projects in
Russia by two multilateral lenders and broaden the scope of
other sanctions, according to a draft statement
"Fears of new sanctions have resurfaced in recent days. What
could happen if Russia manages to avoid meaningful sanctions is
that the United States could go for unilateral sanctions," said
Tatiana Orlova, a strategist at RBS.
"But if no biting sanctions materialise in the next few days
(U.S. and European) lawmakers will go on recess and the
sanctions talk will die down."
The rouble weakened very slightly to a new 10-day low
.
Orlova played down the impact of the withdrawal of EBRD and
EIB assistance, adding: "It's harsh language but so far I
haven't seen anything that could do much damage."
The sanctions threat did not prevent Russia's Promsvyazbank
from selling $300 million in bonds on Tuesday at 10.5 percent,
$100 million more than targeted. It is the first Russian issuer
to sell dollar bonds since the crisis with Ukraine began.
The conflict has also been hitting Ukraine's economy,
forcing the central bank to jack up rates by 300 basis points to
12.5 percent. The hryvnia fell 0.6 percent to a one-week low
.
South Africa's metal workers strike, now in its third week,
has disrupted the supply of components to carmakers, pushing
Toyota and Ford to halt production at their assembly plants, a
development that could worsen the current account gap.
The rand weakened but has held up fairly well given
its high yield and expectation of 25 bps rate rise on Thursday.
The rand is also shielded by foreign buying of local bonds.
Yields on the 2026 rand bond fell to one-month lows.
"South African local bonds .. still offer great value at
8.25 percent for the R186 (bond)," Societe Generale analysts
said.
Central European bond markets are also seeing strong inflows
as low or even falling inflation coupled and slowing economic
recoveries fuel expectations of continuing monetary easing.
The Polish zloty was flat near one-week highs
after Tuesday's inflation print was higher than expected but
even after that upside surprise, Polish policymakers have said
deflation remains a possibility and a rate cut may be needed.
Polish two-year bond yields have fallen almost half a
percentage point since the end of March.
In bond news, B-rated Ivory Coast was due to issue a 10-year
dollar bond around 5.875 percent. Traders saw this as expensive,
given that yield offers no premium to existing 2032 bonds.
