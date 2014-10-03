LONDON Oct 3 Emerging market stocks snapped a
six-day losing streak on Friday though it made little impact on
a fourth straight week of falls as the soaring dollar also kept
the pressure on developing economy currencies.
MSCI's emerging equities index was up 0.4 percent
as the week's sell-off in global stocks abated ahead of U.S.
jobs data. But that did little to dent its 3 percent slide since
Monday and 10 percent plunge since early September.
"Everything we are seeing now in emerging markets is very
much driven by global monetary policy," said Danske Bank analyst
Lars Christensen. "Overall it's hard to see this stopping before
we see a stabilisation and a stop to this dollar strengthening,"
Russia's remained in the spotlight as stocks headed
for another weekly fall and the rouble weakened to 44.48 against
a dollar-euro basket, close to the 44.40 level where
the central bank automatically starts unlimited interventions.
The rouble has been under heavy selling pressure for months
due to the Ukraine crisis and strong demand for dollars from
Russian firms shut out of international capital markets, while
falling oil prices are the latest strain.
The currency first breached the 44.40 level on Oct. 1,
prompting the central bank's first market interventions since
May.
Other dollar-sensitive emerging market currencies also
turned lower again on Friday having rallied in the previous
session when the greenback had paused for breath.
South Africa's rand weakened 0.3 percent following
weak consumer confidence data, while Turkey's lira also slipped
around 0.2 percent as consumer prices data showed slower than
expected inflation.
In Asia, beaten-down Hong Kong stocks recovered from early
falls to close 0.6 percent higher. Leading the way were Chinese
real estate firms after Beijing announced measures to support
its sagging housing market.
Asian markets were otherwise underwhelmed by Chinese data
after a survey showed growth in its services sector eased last
month to its slowest rate in eight months.
In a sign that China's cooling property market remained a
key drag on the economy, the PMI showed the real estate sector
shrank in September, alongside other industries such as
logistics and aviation.
Tensions in Hong Kong were soothed a little though by the
territory's leadership offering talks with pro-democracy
protesters who have taken to the streets demanding a free voting
system to appoint a new leader in 2017.
HUNGARY FOR YIELD
In the currency markets, Brazil's real steadied near
a six-year low against the dollar as incumbant president Dilma
Rousseff, who has a poor image with investors, extended a poll
lead ahead of national elections on Sunday.
In eastern Europe, Hungary's forint led a firming
of the region's currencies against the euro after the European
Central Bank on Thursday detailed its plans for buying secured
debt assets in the next couple of months.
The forint was also lifted by comments from Economy Minister
Mihaly Varga, who said the country needed "a favourable"
exchange rate to continue to reduce its debt this year.
Hungary, which has the highest debt to GDP ratio in the
region at around 80 percent, would risk cuts in funding from the
European Union if its debt rises.
Hungarian stocks along with those in Romania
were among a tiny selection of global markets looking like
dodging a weekly fall, while Polish and Czech shares
were also heading for smaller drops than most.
